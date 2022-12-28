Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Free Article

Is Intel Stock's 6% Dividend Yield Safe?

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA – Dec 28, 2022 at 6:00AM

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Dividend investors can get an attractive yield with Intel stock.

Intel (INTC -0.57%) is attracting dividend stock investors with its robust dividend payments. But are those payments at risk of disappearing? In this video, I will answer that question for investors looking at attractive dividend stocks.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 24, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 26, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $57.50 calls on Intel, long January 2025 $45 calls on Intel, and short January 2025 $45 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Stocks Mentioned

Intel Stock Quote
Intel
INTC
$25.94 (-0.57%) $0.15

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Related Articles

Jose Najarro - 2022-12-26T181001.504
What the Latest Updates Mean for Intel Stock Investors
 22_11_28 A pair of tweezers holding a computer chip _MF Dload
I'm Passing on Intel Because IBM and Texas Instruments Are Better
 Jose Najarro - 2022-12-21T173120.231
Is This the End for Intel Stock? Or a New Beginning?
 Person at a work desk studying something on a PC monitor
Why Intel Stock Shot Higher on Wednesday
 computer chip technology
Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

Our Most Popular Articles

Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway BRKA BRKB Motley Fool
Would Warren Buffett Buy Shares of Tesla in 2023?
Amazon Go First Store
Where Will Amazon's Stock Be in 5 Years?
Ascending Bar Chart Line Invest Financial Newspaper Stock Market Quote Rally Bull Getty
4 Growth Stocks Expected to Skyrocket in 2023, According to Wall Street
A person measuring a yield sign.
Supercharge Your Passive Income in 2023 With This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services