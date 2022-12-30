Is Block Stock Getting Chopped?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More
This stock doesn't seem to be headed in the right direction.
Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek explains why Block(SQ 6.50%) stock is on his chopping block going into 2023. There is increased competition, macro-factors, and distractions that are leading Zane to think about selling this once high-flying stock.
*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 27, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 29, 2022.
Connor Allen has positions in Block. Zane Fracek has positions in Block.