Is Block Stock Getting Chopped?

By Connor Allen and Zane Fracek – Dec 30, 2022 at 7:00AM

This stock doesn't seem to be headed in the right direction.

Motley Fool contributor Zane Fracek explains why Block (SQ 6.50%) stock is on his chopping block going into 2023. There is increased competition, macro-factors, and distractions that are leading Zane to think about selling this once high-flying stock.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Dec. 27, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 29, 2022.

Connor Allen has positions in Block. Zane Fracek has positions in Block. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Connor Allen and Zane Fracek are affiliates of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through https://fool.com/interninvesting they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool. 

