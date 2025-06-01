These companies have performed at a high level and still trade at compelling prices.

After a rocky couple of months in the stock market due to uncertainty regarding U.S. trade policy, it seems the storm clouds, for now, are beginning to part. Meanwhile, some of the leading technology companies continue to demonstrate stellar business performance.

It's never a bad idea to invest slowly and steadily in quality stocks that go out and earn your capital.

Here are some of the top technology stocks that you should consider nibbling on in June.

1. Nvidia

Recent earnings from Nvidia (NVDA -2.85%) show that artificial intelligence (AI) momentum is alive and well. The company's leadership in AI data center chips continues to drive staggering growth, including a 69% year-over-year increase in revenue in Q1 of Nvidia's fiscal year 2026, a 12% rise from the previous three months.

Nvidia beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings, and its Q2 guidance was roughly on par with Wall Street's expectations, despite a forecast $8 billion revenue loss due to government restrictions on chip sales to China.

Nvidia's growth continues to highlight the ongoing investments companies are making in hardware to build the infrastructure needed to fuel widespread AI adoption over the coming years, as well as in upcoming industries, such as robotics and autonomous vehicles.

Analysts estimate that Nvidia will grow earnings by an average of 29% annually over the long term, which easily justifies buying perhaps the world's leading AI stock at its recent price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 48. It sounds dramatic to call AI a once-in-a-lifetime growth opportunity, but Nvidia, at least for now, continues to justify the hype with its business results.

2. The Trade Desk

Independent adtech company The Trade Desk (TTD 0.55%) took quite a tumble after an uncharacteristically poor quarter in Q4 of last year. The company's technology platform enables companies to purchase digital ad inventory, match it with their target audience, and track the performance of their ads. It's a leading alternative for advertisers beyond the powerful, but closed, ecosystems of Google (Alphabet) or Meta Platforms (META 0.49%).

However, the stock has begun to rebound. The Trade Desk's Q1 2025 results blew by analyst estimates, an encouraging sign that the business remains in tip-top shape in a digital advertising market that continues to grow. The Trade Desk has transitioned about two-thirds of its customers to its new Kokai platform, which utilizes AI algorithms to help advertisers optimize their programmatic ad spending and campaign performance.

The Trade Desk has a long track record of profitable growth, and a trillion-dollar global advertising market offers plenty of runway for that to continue. The stock's enterprise value-to-sales ratio was a steep 29 at the end of last year. It has since dropped to 14, allowing investors to buy this adtech winner at a significant discount to its previous valuation.

3. Meta Platforms

Social media is a massive advertising landscape, and Meta Platforms has dominated it for years. The company's family of apps -- Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Threads -- has a staggering 3.43 billion daily active users. It's a cash cow that generated more than $10 billion in free cash flow in Q1 2025 alone, which is remarkable considering the billions of dollars Meta Platforms is investing in AI projects.

Meta Platforms continues to grow its user base and core advertising business. However, its AI projects could be game changers over the next decade. CEO Mark Zuckerberg is attempting to create a new consumer ecosystem beyond smartphones, featuring augmented reality headsets and smart glasses. Additionally, Meta developed and open-sourced its foundational AI model, Llama, which crossed 1 billion downloads in March.

Analysts expect Meta Platforms to grow its earnings by an average of 18% annually over the long term, and there may be upside to that as its AI investments eventually bare fruit. The "Magnificent Seven" stock trades at a P/E of about 25, which is arguably a bargain for a company with its anticipated growth, and one of the most dominant core businesses you'll find.