Nvidia (NVDA 3.17%) is breathing down Microsoft's neck to become the world's most valuable company. I think it's only a matter of time before the GPU maker takes the No. 1 spot.

In Nvidia's latest quarterly update, CEO Jensen Huang spoke about four artificial intelligence (AI) growth drivers that "are really kicking into turbocharge." Huang was onto something, in my opinion. I even predict that the four explosive AI megatrends he mentioned will catapult Nvidia to a $5 trillion market cap.

1. Reasoning AI

Huang discussed reasoning AI extensively during Nvidia's first-quarter earnings call. Reasoning AI solves problems step by step. It's also a critical technology for taking AI agents to the next level. Huang noted that there has been "a huge breakthrough in the last couple of years" that has resulted in "super agents" that use multiple tools and work in clusters to solve problems.

These reasoning AI agents will almost certainly become heavily used by lots of companies over the next few years. However, they require exponentially more computing power than past AI models.

That's great news for Nvidia. Huang believes that his company's Grace Blackwell and NVL72 (which connects Grace CPUs to Blackwell GPUs) together make "the ideal engine" for reasoning AI. I think he's right. And I predict the skyrocketing demand for this technology -- and the future newer-generation versions on the way -- will provide a huge tailwind that helps get Nvidia to a $5 trillion market cap.

2. AI diffusion

Huang praised the Trump administration for rescinding the AI diffusion rule established during the Biden administration. This rule, which was originally scheduled to go into effect on May 15, 2025, before its rescission, would have restricted U.S. AI chip exports to many countries.

AI won't be limited to a handful of technologically advanced nations. Jensen correctly observed in the Q1 earnings call that "countries around the world are awakening to the importance of AI as an infrastructure, not just as a technology of great curiosity and great importance, but infrastructure for their industries and start-ups and society." As countries build AI infrastructure, Huang thinks it will create a tremendous opportunity for Nvidia. Again, I fully agree.

3. Enterprise AI

Enterprise AI is the integration of AI throughout a large organization to improve its business processes. Huang said in Nvidia's Q1 call, "Enterprise AI is just taking off."

This megatrend is joined at the hip with reasoning AI. Many of the AI agents that reasoning AI makes possible will be deployed enterprise-wide.

Huang pointed out that enterprise information technology consists of three major components: compute, storage, and networking. These components are also critical for enterprise AI. Nvidia has put all of them together. I expect the company will see strong revenue and earnings growth as a result of its enterprise AI leadership, which will propel its market cap higher.

4. Industrial AI

Industrial AI was the last AI megatrend mentioned by Huang. It's the application of AI to industrial processes to improve efficiency and productivity.

Huang predicted, "[E]very factory today that makes things will have an AI factory that sits with it." He believes these AI factories will create and operate AI for the physical factory, plus "power the products and the things that are made by the factory." His vision also includes robots in the factories.

Nvidia's Omniverse product already helps manufacturers build 3D simulations and "digital twins" of real-world facilities. They can also use Omniverse to train and test autonomous vehicles and robots used in factories.

Is Huang right that "every factory will have an AI factory"? Maybe not. However, I suspect that many factories will. And I predict industrial AI will be a significant growth driver for Nvidia over the next decade that helps catapult the company to a $5 trillion market cap.