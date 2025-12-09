1 Major Factor Behind the Healthcare Sector's Recent Surge

The healthcare sector has vastly outperformed the broader market in recent weeks. The S&P 500 Health Care Sector index is up around 5.1% over the past month, while the broader S&P 500 index has climbed just about 2.3%.
The primary factor behind this outperformance is blockbuster drugs. The best-performing healthcare stocks in the sector are drug manufacturers, and they've been on fire of late.
Eli Lilly (LLY +1.15%) had a huge third quarter, and its GLP-1 medication -- tirzepatide, which treats both type 2 diabetes and obesity -- became the best-selling drug on the planet during the quarter. Lilly, the largest company in the sector by market cap, is up 9.1% over the past month.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +3.29%) announced on Nov. 17 that it will acquire Halda Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Halda has a proprietary platform to develop oral, targeted therapies for multiple types of solid tumors, particularly prostate cancer. J&J's stock is up 8.6% over the past month.
AbbVie (ABBV +0.98%) is another hot pharma stock. Sales of its Skyrizi, an immunology drug that treats conditions like psoriasis and arthritis, rose a whopping 46.8% to $4.7 billion during the third quarter. Sales of Rinvoq, a similar immunology drug, climbed 35.3% to nearly $2.2 billion. Management said it believes Rinvoq will hit $11 billion in annual revenue by 2027, and Skyrizi will reach the $20 billion mark. The stock has climbed 4.3% in a month.
And drug giant Merck (MRK +0.75%) is up a whopping 18.2% over the past month. Quarterly sales of Keytruda, its blockbuster cancer drug, rose 10% from the same period a year ago and topped $8 billion for the first time.
Those are a few of the major blockbuster drugs sending healthcare stocks higher, but there are many more.