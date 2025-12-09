1 Major Factor Behind the Healthcare Sector's Recent Surge

Blockbuster drugs are a major driver of the growth of healthcare stocks.

The healthcare sector has vastly outperformed the broader market in recent weeks. The S&P 500 Health Care Sector index is up around 5.1% over the past month, while the broader S&P 500 index has climbed just about 2.3%.

The primary factor behind this outperformance is blockbuster drugs. The best-performing healthcare stocks in the sector are drug manufacturers, and they've been on fire of late.

Eli Lilly (LLY +1.15%) had a huge third quarter, and its GLP-1 medication -- tirzepatide, which treats both type 2 diabetes and obesity -- became the best-selling drug on the planet during the quarter. Lilly, the largest company in the sector by market cap, is up 9.1% over the past month.

Expand NYSE : LLY Eli Lilly Today's Change ( 1.15 %) $ 11.27 Current Price $ 993.49 Key Data Points Market Cap $939B Day's Range $ 977.78 - $ 1002.90 52wk Range $ 623.78 - $ 1111.99 Volume 5K Avg Vol 3.8M Gross Margin 83.03 % Dividend Yield 0.60 %

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +3.29%) announced on Nov. 17 that it will acquire Halda Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Halda has a proprietary platform to develop oral, targeted therapies for multiple types of solid tumors, particularly prostate cancer. J&J's stock is up 8.6% over the past month.

AbbVie (ABBV +0.98%) is another hot pharma stock. Sales of its Skyrizi, an immunology drug that treats conditions like psoriasis and arthritis, rose a whopping 46.8% to $4.7 billion during the third quarter. Sales of Rinvoq, a similar immunology drug, climbed 35.3% to nearly $2.2 billion. Management said it believes Rinvoq will hit $11 billion in annual revenue by 2027, and Skyrizi will reach the $20 billion mark. The stock has climbed 4.3% in a month.

And drug giant Merck (MRK +0.75%) is up a whopping 18.2% over the past month. Quarterly sales of Keytruda, its blockbuster cancer drug, rose 10% from the same period a year ago and topped $8 billion for the first time.

Those are a few of the major blockbuster drugs sending healthcare stocks higher, but there are many more.