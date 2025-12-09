Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,886.68
+0.7%
+46.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,057.75
+1.0%
+497.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,654.16
+0.3%
+77.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$90,040.00
-2.2%
-$2,026.12
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$278.79
+0.6%
+$1.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$231.88
+1.7%
+$3.96
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$321.00
+1.0%
+$3.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$650.21
-1.0%
-$6.75
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$478.56
-2.7%
-$13.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.78
-0.6%
-$1.19
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$451.93
+1.5%
+$6.76
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

1 Major Factor Behind the Healthcare Sector's Recent Surge

By Matthew Benjamin Dec 9, 2025 at 10:55AM

Key Points

Blockbuster drugs are a major driver of the growth of healthcare stocks.

The healthcare sector has vastly outperformed the broader market in recent weeks. The S&P 500 Health Care Sector index is up around 5.1% over the past month, while the broader S&P 500 index has climbed just about 2.3%.

The primary factor behind this outperformance is blockbuster drugs. The best-performing healthcare stocks in the sector are drug manufacturers, and they've been on fire of late.

A pharmacist filling a prescription.

Image source: Getty Images.

Eli Lilly (LLY +1.15%) had a huge third quarter, and its GLP-1 medication -- tirzepatide, which treats both type 2 diabetes and obesity -- became the best-selling drug on the planet during the quarter. Lilly, the largest company in the sector by market cap, is up 9.1% over the past month.

Eli Lilly Stock Quote

NYSE: LLY

Eli Lilly
Today's Change
(1.15%) $11.27
Current Price
$993.49

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +3.29%) announced on Nov. 17 that it will acquire Halda Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Halda has a proprietary platform to develop oral, targeted therapies for multiple types of solid tumors, particularly prostate cancer. J&J's stock is up 8.6% over the past month.

AbbVie (ABBV +0.98%) is another hot pharma stock. Sales of its Skyrizi, an immunology drug that treats conditions like psoriasis and arthritis, rose a whopping 46.8% to $4.7 billion during the third quarter. Sales of Rinvoq, a similar immunology drug, climbed 35.3% to nearly $2.2 billion. Management said it believes Rinvoq will hit $11 billion in annual revenue by 2027, and Skyrizi will reach the $20 billion mark. The stock has climbed 4.3% in a month.

Advertisement

And drug giant Merck (MRK +0.75%) is up a whopping 18.2% over the past month. Quarterly sales of Keytruda, its blockbuster cancer drug, rose 10% from the same period a year ago and topped $8 billion for the first time.

Those are a few of the major blockbuster drugs sending healthcare stocks higher, but there are many more.

About the Author

Matthew Benjamin
Matthew Benjamin is a contributing Motley Fool stock market and investing analyst covering publicly-traded companies across all sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Matt was a senior markets expert at an investing newsletter in Baltimore, an editorial consultant to the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and an economics correspondent at Bloomberg News. He holds a B.A. from Bucknell University and an M.A. from New York University. Fun fact: Matt has met every Federal Reserve Chair from Paul Volcker through Jerome Powell.
TMFMbenjamin68

Matthew Benjamin has positions in Select Sector SPDR Trust-State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AbbVie and Merck. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Read Next

Advertisement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services