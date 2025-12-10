Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,886.68
+0.7%
+46.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,057.75
+1.0%
+497.46
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,654.16
+0.3%
+77.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$90,056.00
-2.1%
-$1,964.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
AAPL
$278.79
+0.6%
+$1.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$231.78
+1.7%
+$3.86
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$321.00
+1.0%
+$3.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$650.21
-1.0%
-$6.75
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$478.76
-2.7%
-$13.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$183.78
-0.6%
-$1.19
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$451.45
+1.4%
+$6.28
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Should You Buy The Metals Company Stock While It's Under $10?

By Steven Porrello Dec 10, 2025 at 4:01PM

Key Points

  • The Metal Company aims to harvest polymetallic nodules from the Pacific Ocean.
  • The company is pre-revenue and waiting on regulatory approval to mine nodules commercially.
  • Its technology has never been proven at scale, making it suitable for aggressive investors only.

This deep-sea miner is trading under $10. Could it become a future supplier of battery metals, or is it a bust?

The Metals Company (TMC 11.50%) isn't your typical miner. Instead of blasting rock, it wants to vacuum potato-sized "nodules" from the Pacific seabed and turn them into battery-grade nickel, copper, cobalt, and manganese.

In theory, sucking nodules from the Pacific Ocean could be more financially efficient and less environmentally destructive than digging for them on land. At the same time, no one knows for certain what deep-sea mining entails, as no metals company has a license to scale operations commercially.

An offshore vessel at sea with equipment for deep-sea mining.

Image source: The Metals Company.

TMC, however, might be getting close. While a start date for commercialization was formerly a big unknown, it now projects late 2027 as a potential launch window.

That timeline makes TMC stock intriguing, as it currently trades under $10. But it's also why investors should slow down and look closely at what has to go right for this stock to take off.

A massive treasure chest with a lot of "ifs"

TMC's late-2027 target depends on a few factors. First, it needs enough capital to make it to first revenue. On that note, it had about $165 million in total liquidity at third quarter's end, but with ongoing cash burn, that cushion won't last forever.

Advertisement

TMC Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) Chart

TMC Free Cash Flow (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The second thing it needs is a license for commercial operations. That means a rulebook for deep-sea mining needs to be finalized, and a regulator has to let TMC be the first to put it into practice.

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) is the agency responsible for this rulebook, and it hasn't quite figured it out. And while TMC is exploring a U.S. permitting path, it's not clear if that route will hold up legally.

TMC The Metals Company Stock Quote

NASDAQ: TMC

TMC The Metals Company
Today's Change
(-11.50%) $-0.89
Current Price
$6.85

Finally, it's worth noting that TMC's technology has never been proven at scale. As such, technical uncertainties and engineering problems could challenge its operations, even if the company  obtained a commercial license.

With as little as we know about deep-sea mining, TMC's current share price seems appropriate. Aggressive investors with a long-term horizon might want to add shares. More conservative investors may find a metals exchange-traded fund (ETF) more appropriate.

About the Author

Steven Porrello
Steven Porrello is a contributing writer at The Motley Fool covering publicly traded companies in the materials, energy, and industrials sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Steven worked in the personal finance space and wrote for other financial publications. He holds a dual B.A. in English and Religion & Philosophy from LaGrange College and is pursuing an MFA from Rutgers University-Newark.
TMFsaporrello

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Read Next

Advertisement

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services