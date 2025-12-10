Accessibility Menu
Why Oklo Stock Traded Lower on Wednesday

By Neha Chamaria Dec 10, 2025 at 3:53PM

Key Points

The nuclear energy stock has fallen by almost 50% from its all-time high.

Shares of Oklo (OKLO 3.20%) were on shaky ground today, falling 5.4% in early Wednesday trading and were still trading 2.5% lower as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Optimism around the red-hot nuclear energy stock appears to be waning. Or, let's just say, some analysts are being cautious with their price targets after the stock's incredible 370%-plus run-up in 2025 so far.

Nuclear reactors.

Image source: Getty Images.

Plutonium could give Oklo an edge over rivals

Goldman Sachs analyst Brian Lee met Oklo's CEO Jacob DeWitte and Director of Investor Relations Sam Doane at an investor meeting on Dec. 9, post which the analyst reiterated a neutral rating and price target of $106 per share on the nuclear energy stock.

Having the same rating is, of course, better than watching your stock getting downgraded, but investors in Oklo aren't happy. That's because Lee's price target implies barely 5% upside from Oklo's current price of around $101 per share.

Should investors be worried? Maybe not, because analysts have a mixed view on Oklo stock. Just a couple of days ago, for instance, analysts from Seaport Global raised their price target on Oklo stock to $150 per share, especially after the company said that it is evaluating the potential use of plutonium as a nuclear fuel.

Oklo Stock Quote

NYSE: OKLO

Oklo
Today's Change
(-3.20%) $-3.33
Current Price
$100.60

Oklo is building fast-fission nuclear power plants called Aurora powerhouses that can operate on both uranium and recycled fuel. In October, it signed a $2 billion partnership with Europe-based newcleo to build advanced nuclear fuel fabrication facilities in the U.S. that could repurpose surplus plutonium for use as nuclear fuel.

Keep an eye on Oklo stock

Shares of Oklo have fallen significantly from their October all-time highs of $193.84 per share as investors took profits off the table after a massive run-up in the shares. Oklo is working on multiple projects with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), which is mainly why the start-up stock has been in the spotlight and could remain so.

About the Author

Neha Chamaria
Neha Chamaria is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, industrials, utilities, and materials sectors, with a focus on dividend stocks. Prior to The Motley Fool, Neha worked on portfolio valuations for hedge funds at HSBC and authored articles as a journalist. She holds a master’s degree in finance from ICFAI and an MBA from Symbiosis University, along with certifications from the National Stock Exchange of India. Neha was honored with an all-India gold medal for her M.S. in Finance and was the first woman in her family to pursue a professional career.
TMFNehams
X@nehamschamaria

Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

