As 2025 begins to wind down, it will go down as another strong year for artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Meanwhile, with AI still appearing to be in its early innings, the group could help lead the market higher in 2026 once again.

Let's look at two AI stocks that could help you make a fortune in 2026.

1. Broadcom

One AI stock that looks like it could outperform in 2026 is Broadcom (AVGO +1.64%), as it has some of the best growth prospects of any AI infrastructure company.

The company is already seeing strong growth coming from its data center networking portfolio, which helps transfer data and distribute AI workloads across servers to help optimize performance. Products like its Tomahawk Ethernet switch and Jericho4 Ethernet fabric router are popular and helping power its networking growth.

However, Broadcom's ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) business is what should get investors excited the most. ASICs are custom chips that are pre-programmed to handle specific tasks, and because they are purpose-built, they tend to deliver improved performance with greater energy efficiency than general-purpose chips, such as graphics processing units (GPUs). Broadcom made a name for itself in this business when it helped Alphabet design its well-regarded tensor processing units (TPUs) that are helping Alphabet power much of its internal AI workloads, as well as those for external cloud computing customers.

That success has led to other hyperscalers (owners of large data centers) partnering with Broadcom to design their own custom chips. The company has called out its three custom AI chip customers furthest along as being an up to $90 billion opportunity in fiscal 2027, and then announced that a fourth customer has placed a $10 billion order for next year. It also recently struck a deal with OpenAI to supply it with 10 gigawatts of custom AI chips, in a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

With these deals in place, Broadcom could see explosive growth in the coming years, which could propel its stock much higher in 2026 and beyond.

2. UiPath

Another company whose stock could help you make a fortune next year is UiPath (PATH 1.53%). The company is in the midst of a transformation that could see it become one of the most important players in agentic AI.

UiPath is a stalwart in the field of robotic process automation (RPA), which uses software bots to perform simple, rules-based tasks. However, it's using this background in managing software bots to become an orchestration platform that can manage both software bots and AI agents.

Its platform lets users create their own AI agents through no-code and low-code tools. However, what separates its Maestro platform is that it can manage bots and agents, including those from third parties, and assign them tasks for which they are best suited. This helps companies deal with a growing number of agents from different vendors, as well as helps save costs, as in many instances, using software bots is a lot cheaper than using AI.

With the return of its founder, Daniel Dines, as CEO, the company has stabilized its business, and now it's starting to see revenue accelerate. Revenue climbed 16% last quarter, while adjusted EPS surged 45%. However, this looks like it could just be the beginning of its revenue growth acceleration, as AI agents start to go mainstream and companies look for an orchestration layer to help manage them. Meanwhile, UiPath has inked partnerships with several top companies in the field of AI.

Even after a strong finish to 2025, UiPath trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just under 6 times, so if revenue does continue to accelerate and the stock rerates higher, there is a huge amount of upside left in 2026.