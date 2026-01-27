Accessibility Menu
1 Pharmaceutical Stock Set to Rebound in 2026

By Rich Smith Jan 27, 2026 at 12:40PM EST

Key Points

Novo Nordisk stock will ride a wave of demand for Ozempic pills in 2026.

2025 was a miserable year to own Novo Nordisk (NVO 2.17%) stock.

Shares of the Danish pharmaceuticals giant and inventor of Wegovy and Ozempic crashed 40% last year as the company steadily lost market share to rivals such as Eli Lilly (LLY +1.00%), which has competing Mounjaro and Zepbound drugs, and Novo Nordisk's earnings fell in tandem. Novo Nordisk earned $6.53 in the first quarter of the year. By the third quarter, earnings had shrunk nearly 30% to just $4.50 per share.

A patient injecting a GLP-1 into their arm.

Image source: Getty Images.

But does a 30% decline in profitability justify a 40% decline in stock price?

Perhaps not.

2026 started with a bang for Novo Nordisk stock. It almost seems like investors completed their 2025 tax-loss harvesting in December and were just waiting for the calendar to flip to 2026 to resume buying. Shares of the Ozempic maker jumped 3% on the first day of trading of the new year -- and they haven't looked back since. As of Thursday's close, the stock is already up 22% year to date.

Is there anything more behind this rally, though, than mere hope that this time will be different?

Novo Nordisk Stock Quote

NYSE: NVO

Novo Nordisk
Today's Change
(-2.17%) $-1.31
Current Price
$59.02

There may be. Already on Friday, data shows that prescriptions for an oral version of Novo Nordisk's Wegovy drug hit 18,000 in its second week on the market. That dwarfs the 8,000 prescriptions issued for Lilly's injectable Zepbound drug, and suggests that demand for GLP-1 medications in a convenient pill form might eclipse demand for any competing drugs that come only with a needle attached.

This news helped lift Novo Nordisk stock another percentage point or two by midday Friday.

With Novo Nordisk trading at only a 17 price-to-earnings ratio and demand for the pills already surging, I predict Novo Nordisk stock will continue to rebound in 2026.

About the Author

Rich Smith
Rich Smith is a contributing Motley Fool defense and stock market analyst covering publicly traded and emerging companies in defense, space, aerospace, and other sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Rich practiced international corporate law for Clifford Chance in Russia, and for the Russian-Ukrainian Legal Group in Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the College of William & Mary, a law degree from the University of Baltimore, and a language certification from the International Institute of Russian Language & Culture in Tver, Russian Federation. The Globe and Mail once featured him as “one of the best stock pickers since 2009.”
TMFDitty
X@RichSmithFool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

