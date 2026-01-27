Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,918.55
-0.9%
-59.48
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,941.28
-0.2%
-74.32
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,451.79
-1.7%
-405.65
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.27
-0.9%
-$0.90
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.81
+3.1%
+$0.74
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$700.97
-1.5%
-$10.62
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,420.34
-0.2%
-$2.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$175.70
-5.0%
-$9.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.19
-1.2%
-$0.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$239.03
-1.6%
-$3.98
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$329.95
-1.9%
-$6.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$719.91
+7.7%
+$51.18
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$427.02
-11.3%
-$54.61
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.76
-1.4%
-$2.76
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$423.66
-1.8%
-$7.80
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Here's Why I Wouldn't Touch BigBear.ai Stock With a 10-Foot Pole

By John Bromels Jan 27, 2026 at 3:05PM EST

Key Points

The security-focused AI company has been compared to Palantir. So where's the growth?

I've never understood why the management of artificial intelligence (AI) company BigBear.ai (BBAI 5.49%) would pick a ticker symbol that looks like it's pronounced "buh-bye!"

But it's fitting, because that's what I think investors ought to be saying to this much-hyped security-focused AI stock.

Here's why I wouldn't touch BigBear.ai with a 10-foot pole.

The BigBear.ai name and logo on a smartphone.

Image source: Getty Images.

Spending up, revenue down

Spending across the AI sector has skyrocketed over the last three years, and it's expected to grow even more in the coming year. AI hyperscalers spent an estimated $197 billion on AI capital expenditures (capex) in 2024. That increased to an estimated $405 billion in 2025. Wall Street's consensus estimate for the hyperscalers' 2026 spend is $527 billion, and some estimates suggest it could even reach $700 billion.

But despite that ever-increasing stream of money being poured into AI, BigBear.ai's revenue has actually dropped by 10.3% over the last three years. And that doesn't seem to be a problem shared by peer companies. Revenue at fellow security-related AI company Palantir Technologies has gone up by 96.3% over the same period.

That should be enough to worry any investor. But there's plenty more for BigBear.ai investors to worry about.

A person looking worriedly at a laptop screen.

Image source: Getty Images.

More shares, less value

Owning a share of stock is essentially owning a piece of a pizza. Put your piece together with all the other pieces, and you get the whole pie. So when a company like BigBear.ai issues more shares of stock, it's basically cutting the pizza into more -- and thinner -- slices. Suddenly, your piece of pizza is thinner, and therefore less valuable.

Since 2024, BigBear.ai's share count has nearly tripled, from 156.8 million shares to 436.6 million shares. That means investors who bought shares before 2024 have already seen their shares drop in value by about 64%. But it could be about to get a lot worse.

BigBear.ai Stock Quote

NYSE: BBAI

BigBear.ai
Today's Change
(-5.49%) $-0.33
Current Price
$5.68

Because the 436.6 million outstanding shares are getting close to the company's fixed cap of 500 million shares, management held a proxy vote on Thursday to amend the company's Certificate of Incorporation to raise that cap from 500 million shares to 1 billion shares. The results of that vote are still outstanding, but proxy firms ISS and Glass Lewis both recommended voting for the proposal, meaning current shareholders' stock value could be more than halved if all those new shares are issued.

In a letter to shareholders, CEO Kevin McAleenan said the ability to issue more shares is critical for the company "to make important acquisitions, fund product development and strengthen our balance sheet." In other words, if the vote goes his way, shareholders will almost certainly see their shares diluted, and if it doesn't, the company will be hamstrung in its efforts to grow and compete. Neither one sounds like an attractive option to me. I'd sooner just say "buh-bye."

Read Next

About the Author

John Bromels
John Bromels has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst since 2012 covering information technology, communication services, industrials, energy, materials, utilities, and healthcare sectors. He finds investing to be more interesting and profitable than collectible trading card games and is an award-winning puzzle designer.
TMFTruth2Power

John Bromels has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

BigBear.ai Stock Quote

BigBear.ai

NYSE: BBAI
$5.68 (0.05%) $0.33

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services