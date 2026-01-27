Why Roper Stock Is Plummeting Today

Roper's stock continues to sell off as the software specialist's guidance underwhelmed the market.

Shares of leading application and network software business, Roper Technologies (ROP 0.99%), are down 13% as of noon ET on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that didn't meet Wall Street's expectations. Overall, Roper's results were fine, as it grew sales by 12% and free cash flow (FCF) by 8%. However, Q4 sales came in lighter than expected, and management's guidance of only 8% revenue growth in 2026 caused the stock to plummet today. Following this decline, Roper is now down 40% from its 52-week high.

Expand NASDAQ : ROP Roper Technologies Today's Change ( -0.99 %) $ -3.57 Current Price $ 356.80 Key Data Points Market Cap $39B Day's Range $ 353.34 - $ 361.31 52wk Range $ 345.93 - $ 595.17 Volume 14K Avg Vol 1.1M Gross Margin 69.24 % Dividend Yield 0.94 %

Roper: Value trap or buy-the-dip candidate?

There's no denying it: Roper is fighting a battle on many fronts right now. Many software stocks have sold off amid market concerns about the risk of AI disruption. Specific to the company, two of its biggest businesses (Roper is a portfolio of software and technology outfits) continue to face unavoidable headwinds.

Deltek provides project-based enterprise resource planning and generates significant sales from government contractors. Following a year with a government shutdown and DOGE-style budget cuts, Deltek's results are yet to rebound, weighing on Roper's stock. Similarly, the company's DAT freight market business remains weak as the broader freight market remains in a recession. Management doesn't want to price in a rebound from these stocks into its 2026 guidance, which is why it was weaker than expected.

With this bad news out of the way, the software market sell-off could be a boon for Roper as a serial acquirer. Management believes the company has funding for $6 billion in M&A or stock buybacks in 2026, which could pack a powerful punch as it buys niche software companies at a discount, or its own shares while they're on sale. Currently trading at just 16 times FCF despite growing sales by 9% annually over the last five years, buying back shares could be a real boost to shareholders. Ultimately, I think Roper's unique software verticals make it hard for AI to disrupt, so I still really like the stock -- especially after today's decline -- and will add to it soon.