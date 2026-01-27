Why Sysco Stock Surged Today

Investors applauded the foodservice leader's efforts to mitigate inflation.

Shares of Sysco (SYY +0.49%) popped on Tuesday after the food distributor said its full-year profits would come in near the top of its forecast.

By the close of trading, Sysco's stock price was up more than 10%.

Solid performance in a challenging economic environment

Sysco's sales rose 3% year over year to $20.8 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 27.

The food giant's gross profit, in turn, grew 3.9% to $3.8 billion, as its gross margin improved by 15 basis points to 18.3%. These gains were particularly impressive, given that Sysco saw its product costs rise by 2.9%, primarily due to higher meat and seafood prices.

Expand NYSE : SYY Sysco Today's Change ( 0.49 %) $ 0.41 Current Price $ 83.92 Key Data Points Market Cap $40B Day's Range $ 83.05 - $ 84.01 52wk Range $ 67.12 - $ 85.33 Volume 12K Avg Vol 3.4M Gross Margin 18.35 % Dividend Yield 2.55 %

Better still, Sysco's U.S. foodservice business returned to growth, with local volumes up 1.2%, even as fewer people dined at restaurants.

"We delivered our third consecutive quarter of sequentially improving local case growth," CEO Kevin Hourican said in a press release.

All told, Sysco's adjusted net earnings increased 3.9% to $476 million. Its adjusted earnings per share, which were boosted by stock buybacks, climbed 6.5% to $0.99.

Growth is set to accelerate

Sysco expects its local case growth to rise to at least 2.5% in the second half of its fiscal year.

Management thus sees the company's full-year adjusted earnings coming in near the high end of its prior forecast of $4.50 to $4.60 per share. That would represent year-over-year growth of up to 7%.