Fed Chair Powell Just Said Risks to the Economy Have Diminished. Why That's Good News For Investors.

By Jeremy Bowman Jan 28, 2026 at 5:34PM EST

Key Points

  • The Fed held rates steady on Wednesday after three straight cuts.
  • Fed Chair Powell seems to believe tensions between the Fed's mandates on inflation and unemployment or more in balance now.
  • He also indicated that many of the perceived risks in the economy are under control.

Despite concerns among investors, Fed Chair Powell believes the economy has stabilized.

As Fed rate decisions days go, this one was relatively mild. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) elected to keep the Fed funds rate at 3.5%-3.75% on Wednesday afternoon, and stock indexes barely flinched at the news. The S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.73%) finished the session essentially flat, down 0.01%.

However, Fed rate decision days are known as much for Chair Jerome Powell's press conferences as they are for the decision itself, as investors use the opportunity to glean any insights into the economy from the Fed chief.

This time around, Powell struck a mostly optimistic tone, telling the audience that major risks in the economy had eased. Let's take a look at what he said and what it means for investors.

The outside of the Federal Reserve building.

Image source: Getty Images.

What Jerome Powell thinks of the economy

Perhaps, Powell's most telling assessment of the economy was, "I would say that the upside risks to inflation and the downside risks to employment have diminished, but they still exist."

Last year, with the implementation of tariffs and a weakening labor market, the Fed was faced with the risk of a potentially stagflationary environment with rising inflation and unemployment. As Powell sees it, that risk has meaningfully cooled. Regarding the labor market, he noted that indicators suggest that conditions were stabilizing after a period of softening, as the unemployment rate has held around 4.4% in recent months.

He also seemed to think the impact of tariffs, which were a huge concern for investors at one point last year, had mostly been absorbed, though he said tariffs were keeping inflation in goods above the Fed's goal of 2%, while services inflation had begun to come down. He expects the effect of tariffs on prices to soon peak and then start to fall.

The Fed Chair also seemed relatively upbeat on the labor market, noting that immigration restrictions may have driven down job growth as both supply and demand for labor have come down, possibly explaining weak job growth.

Finally, he also noted that consumer spending overall has been good, according to the data, despite weak consumer confidence reports.

Why it's good news for investors

Stock market investors generally prefer for interest rates to be falling as that tends to favor stocks over bonds and makes it easier for companies to borrow money.

However, recessionary conditions are often the trigger for rate cuts, which tend to push stocks lower.

The biggest risk to the economy has appeared to be a weak labor market and poor consumer discretionary spending, as a number of retailers have referenced, but according to Powell, those problems may not be as bad as they appear.

If the economy can remain stable and continue growing this year, the stock market, with the help of the AI boom, looks poised to keep rising.

About the Author

Jeremy Bowman
Jeremy Bowman has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst, covering technology, consumer goods, and macroeconomic trends since 2011. Before The Motley Fool, Jeremy was a newspaper reporter, restaurant manager, and English teacher abroad. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Colorado College and a master’s degree in business administration from American University. One of his Motley Fool headlines was briefly featured on Late Night with Stephen Colbert.
Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

