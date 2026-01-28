Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,911.44
-1.0%
-66.59
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,836.67
-0.4%
-178.93
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,433.22
-1.8%
-424.22
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,324.00
-4.1%
-$3,612.16
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.60
-0.6%
-$0.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.73
+2.7%
+$0.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$699.94
-1.6%
-$11.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,428.27
+0.4%
+$5.35
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.22
-4.7%
-$8.66
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.46
-0.7%
-$0.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$238.68
-1.8%
-$4.33
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$328.33
-2.4%
-$7.95
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$721.00
+7.8%
+$52.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$425.85
-11.6%
-$55.78
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.88
-1.4%
-$2.64
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$422.44
-2.1%
-$9.02
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

Prediction: General Motors Will Be a $200 Stock in 2030. Here's Why.

By Matt Frankel, CFP Jan 28, 2026 at 5:42AM EST

Key Points

The automaker has gained more than 50% in the past year, but I think this is just the beginning.

I'm making the seemingly bold prediction that General Motors (GM +1.31%) will reach a $200 stock price by the end of 2030. For this to be an accurate prediction, General Motors' stock would need to rise by 130% from its current level, or by about 18% annually.

Based on the company's guidance, General Motors trades for about seven times forward earnings at the current share price of about $87. And this is despite continued strong results from the automaker, massive buybacks that aren't slowing, and continued expected growth in 2026 and 2027 at a minimum. I'd argue that this should be a $200 stock now, but I certainly see a path to getting there within the next five years.

Front of a GMC vehicle, close-up.

Image source: Getty Images.

What will it take for GM to reach a $200 stock price?

There are several major catalysts that could lift the stock to $200, even if the market continues to give it a single-digit P/E multiple. Just to name a few:

  • Based on the current share price, GM's new buyback authorization should lead to an approximately 8% reduction in the outstanding share count this year. If this were to continue through 2030, which there's no reason to believe it won't, GM's share count would decline by about one-third between now and then, which should serve to boost the stock price accordingly.
  • GM has right-sized its electric vehicle capacity in response to market changes, but it remains an unprofitable part of the business for now. But in a recent CNBC interview, CEO Mary Barra not only said that she expects EV adoption to gradually move forward, and that the company is seeing few EV adopters go backward and return to internal combustion cars, but that the company should reach EV profitability, even without government incentives, sooner than most experts think.
  • GM's software revenue could turn out to be a far bigger catalyst than investors seem to give it credit for. This is revenue from services like OnStar and Super Cruise. Deferred revenue from software and services is expected to grow by an impressive 40% to $7.5 billion this year, and with things like eyes-off self-driving set to roll out within the next few years, this could be just the beginning. And keep in mind that, unlike revenue from vehicle sales, this is high-margin revenue that could have a major impact on the bottom line as it grows.
General Motors Stock Quote

NYSE: GM

General Motors
Today's Change
(1.31%) $1.11
Current Price
$86.02

Of course, there's a lot that could go wrong. The auto industry is highly cyclical, so a recession between now and 2030 could result in a massive decline in sales and profits. However, General Motors proved more resilient than many experts had expected during the pandemic and the 2022 inflation surge, and all signs point to strong growth ahead. I'm predicting that GM's stock price will reach $200 by the end of 2030, and if things go well, this could be just the starting point.

Read Next

About the Author

Matt Frankel, CFP
Matt Frankel, CFP, is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst and personal finance expert covering financial stocks, REITs, SPACs, and personal finance. Prior to The Motley Fool, Matt taught high school and college mathematics. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in mathematics from Nova Southeastern University, and a graduate certificate in financial planning from Florida State University. He won a SABEW award for coverage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. He is also regularly interviewed by Cheddar, The National Desk, and other TV networks and publications for his financial, stock market, and investing expertise.
TMFMattFrankel
X@MattFrankelCFP

Stocks Mentioned

General Motors Stock Quote

General Motors

NYSE: GM
$86.02 (+0.01%) $+1.11

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services