The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Warren Buffett popularized the concept of value investing, which resulted in huge success for Berkshire Hathaway shareholders. However, investors can decide to buy growth stocks as well, a strategy aiming to own businesses posting solid revenue and profit gains over long periods of time.

That latter style of capital allocation is certainly an interesting way to put money to work. That being said, here's the ultimate growth stock investors should buy with $1,000 right now.

The opportunity is right under your nose

In my view, the best growth stock to buy is Amazon (AMZN 1.70%). This might come as a surprise, given that the pick isn't a company in the early stages of its lifecycle that might theoretically be staring at monster upside for its investors and for its long-term prospects. These unproven opportunities present a riskier approach.

Amazon stands out because of its focus on obsessing over its customers. This has helped the company achieve success over the years, which has led to its market cap exceeding $2.5 trillion today. And with $180 billion in Q3 2025 (ended Sept. 30) net sales, this opportunity is hiding in plain sight.

Expand NASDAQ : AMZN Amazon Today's Change ( -1.70 %) $ -4.13 Current Price $ 238.88 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.6T Day's Range $ 237.61 - $ 242.98 52wk Range $ 161.38 - $ 258.60 Volume 528K Avg Vol 45M Gross Margin 50.05 %

So many growth levers to pull

Investors aren't picking their jaws up off the floor when they look at Amazon's growth figures. Revenue increased at a compound annual rate of 13.4% in the past five years. And between 2024 and 2027, Wall Street analysts expect the top line to register an annualized gain of 11.5%.

But it's the durability and variability that stand out. Despite its massive scale, Amazon continues to find ways to grow. And that growth is not short-lived; it has stood the test of time.

There's also a diverse list of factors propelling the gains. Amazon will continue to be lifted by greater e-commerce penetration, which sits well below 20% of all retail spending in a developed economy like the U.S. The online marketplace started facilitating vehicle purchases, showcasing its reach.

Amazon's success in streaming entertainment, with its Prime Video subscription, strengthens its flywheel. Better shows and movies can draw members who view this content. They then might buy something on amazon.com.

There's also digital advertising, an activity that brought in $47 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2025. Amazon is in a favorable position to monetize its marketplace visitors and streaming viewers.

And of course, we can't forget about cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI), maybe the most exciting secular trends Amazon is benefiting from. Customers of Amazon Web Services are getting more interested in AI products and services, which will only drive ongoing revenue and earnings growth. In Q3 2025, AWS generated $11.4 billion in operating income, which was about half of Amazon's total profit for the period.

Investors should always try to keep things simple. When it comes to the ultimate growth stock to buy with $1,000, it's hard to top Amazon.