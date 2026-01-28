It's been stunning watching just how much this fitness tech innovator has fallen out of favor.

It's been a truly remarkable fall for the once esteemed Peloton Interactive (PTON 1.46%). The company's market cap was approaching the $50 billion mark about five years ago, in January 2021. Today, shares trade 97% below their peak, and the market cap is now $2.4 billion.

While Peloton is making some progress, most notably around getting in better financial shape, it's still not worthy of investment consideration. Here's why I wouldn't touch this fitness stock with a 10-foot pole in 2026.

Peloton has transitioned from growth to stabilization

The days of Peloton's monster growth seem like ancient history. But that hasn't discouraged the management team from right-sizing the company's operations, with $100 million in annualized cost cuts planned for fiscal 2026. This has helped the business report positive net income in two straight quarters, with an improved outlook.

"We are raising our full-year fiscal 2026 minimum free cash flow target by $50 million to at least $250 million, reflecting the benefit of lower tariffs, both from lower rates and later-than-expected implementation timing, and our progress on realizing indirect cost savings sooner," CFO Liz Coddington said on the Q1 2026 earnings call.

It also helps that Peloton's business now rakes in about three-fourths of its revenue from subscriptions. While the leadership team might support this shift away from hardware, investors should be more critical. That's because company revenue continues to fall, while the number of connected-fitness hardware and digital app subscriptions declines.

In other words, Peloton becoming more of a subscription and software enterprise was not its choice. Instead, it happened due to customers losing interest in its expensive at-home equipment.

Apple, which at a high level operates a similar business model of combining hardware and software to create its own ecosystem, would experience the same thing. If sales for iPhones and other products suddenly tanked, the company's gross margin would likely surge because of more revenue coming from its lucrative services division.

However, the trend of falling hardware demand would be viewed very negatively by investors, as it's a sign that the brand image is tanking and the economic moat is eroding. Peloton should be viewed this way.

Expand NASDAQ : PTON Peloton Interactive Today's Change ( -1.46 %) $ -0.09 Current Price $ 5.75 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.4B Day's Range $ 5.72 - $ 5.95 52wk Range $ 4.63 - $ 10.25 Volume 1.9M Avg Vol 9.3M Gross Margin 49.14 %

The stock is cheap for a reason

Despite strategies to broaden distribution, boost product innovation, expand content offerings, and integrate artificial intelligence, Peloton is a shrinking business. The excuse of being in a post-pandemic hangover is no longer valid. Demand from customers has been disappointing.

For what it's worth, the stock is cheap. But Peloton's best days appear to be behind it. This is a classic value trap.