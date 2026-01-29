Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,897.93
-1.1%
-80.10
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,745.32
-0.6%
-270.28
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,368.54
-2.0%
-488.91
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,321.00
-4.3%
-$3,858.54
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$93.99
-1.2%
-$1.17
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.78
+2.9%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$696.80
-2.1%
-$14.79
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,419.35
-0.3%
-$3.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$176.62
-4.5%
-$8.26
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$48.18
-1.2%
-$0.60
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$238.16
-2.0%
-$4.85
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$327.91
-2.5%
-$8.37
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$718.23
+7.4%
+$49.50
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$426.06
-11.5%
-$55.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$188.04
-1.8%
-$3.48
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$421.42
-2.3%
-$10.04
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

3 Wealth-Building Vanguard ETFs to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2026

By Matt Frankel, CFP Jan 29, 2026 at 8:16AM EST

Key Points

  • With a portfolio of solid, low-cost index funds, you might be surprised at how much wealth you can build.
  • Vanguard ETFs are excellent low-fee products and there are many to choose from.
  • The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, and Vanguard International High Dividend ETF are three great wealth builders.

Buying individual stocks isn't the only way to grow your nest egg.

As Warren Buffett has said, it isn't necessary to do extraordinary things in investing to achieve extraordinary results. While it's completely possible to produce superior returns with a portfolio of individual stocks, there are effective ways to invest that aren't quite as hands-on.

In fact, you might be surprised at the wealth-building potential of low-cost index funds, specifically those offered by index fund pioneer Vanguard. Here are three in particular that could be smart additions to your portfolio now.

Person looking at financial charts on mobile app.

Image source: Getty Images.

3 wealth-building Vanguard ETFs to buy now

To be sure, there are dozens of excellent Vanguard ETFs, but here are three that could be excellent wealth-building additions to your portfolio:

  • Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI 1.15%): Tracks an index designed to reflect the performance of the overall stock market over time. This is the largest Vanguard ETF by assets and has a rock-bottom 0.03% expense ratio. In a nutshell, as the stock market rises over time, this ETF should rise accordingly.
  • Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG 0.13%): As many long-term dividend investors know, it isn't necessarily about what your dividend stocks pay now; it's about what they'll pay in the future. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF focuses on stocks with strong dividend-growth records. It has a 0.05% expense ratio and top investments include Broadcom (AVGO 2.23%) and Microsoft (MSFT 11.62%).
  • Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI +0.31%): International stock exposure can be a smart idea for several reasons, including diversification. Right now, international dividend stocks are trading at a steep discount to their U.S. counterparts, and the Vanguard International High Dividend ETF has a roughly 3% yield at its current price. And just because it's international doesn't mean it's a bunch of stocks you've never heard of -- top holdings include familiar companies like Nestle (NSRGY +1.29%) and Toyota (TM +2.68%).

What kind of returns should you expect?

To be clear, as with any stock-based investment, returns from these ETFs can vary dramatically from year to year. But over the long term, consider their average annualized returns:

  • Vanguard Total Stock Market (since May 2001): 9.21% annualized
  • Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (since April 2006): 9.99% annualized
  • Vanguard International High Dividend Yield (Since Feb. 2016): 10.61% annualized

Here's what this means to you. This is an overall average annual return of just under 10%. Although past performance doesn't guarantee future returns, if you were to invest just $500 per month at this rate of return, you'd have a million-dollar portfolio after 30 years.

Read Next

About the Author

Matt Frankel, CFP
Matt Frankel, CFP, is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst and personal finance expert covering financial stocks, REITs, SPACs, and personal finance. Prior to The Motley Fool, Matt taught high school and college mathematics. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in mathematics from Nova Southeastern University, and a graduate certificate in financial planning from Florida State University. He won a SABEW award for coverage of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. He is also regularly interviewed by Cheddar, The National Desk, and other TV networks and publications for his financial, stock market, and investing expertise.
TMFMattFrankel
X@MattFrankelCFP

Matt Frankel, CFP has positions in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Nestlé. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Quote

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

NYSEMKT: VTI
$340.06 (0.01%) $3.02
Microsoft Stock Quote

Microsoft

NASDAQ: MSFT
$425.67 (0.12%) $55.96
Toyota Motor Stock Quote

Toyota Motor

NYSE: TM
$224.75 (+0.03%) $+5.86
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Quote

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

NYSEMKT: VIG
$223.62 (0.00%) $0.30
Broadcom Stock Quote

Broadcom

NASDAQ: AVGO
$325.82 (0.02%) $7.42
Nestlé Stock Quote

Nestlé

OTC: NSRGY
$94.90 (+0.01%) $+1.21
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Quote

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

NASDAQ: VYMI
$95.75 (+0.00%) $+0.29

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services