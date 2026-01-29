3 Wealth-Building Vanguard ETFs to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2026

Buying individual stocks isn't the only way to grow your nest egg.

As Warren Buffett has said, it isn't necessary to do extraordinary things in investing to achieve extraordinary results. While it's completely possible to produce superior returns with a portfolio of individual stocks, there are effective ways to invest that aren't quite as hands-on.

In fact, you might be surprised at the wealth-building potential of low-cost index funds, specifically those offered by index fund pioneer Vanguard. Here are three in particular that could be smart additions to your portfolio now.

3 wealth-building Vanguard ETFs to buy now

To be sure, there are dozens of excellent Vanguard ETFs, but here are three that could be excellent wealth-building additions to your portfolio:

What kind of returns should you expect?

To be clear, as with any stock-based investment, returns from these ETFs can vary dramatically from year to year. But over the long term, consider their average annualized returns:

Vanguard Total Stock Market (since May 2001): 9.21% annualized

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (since April 2006): 9.99% annualized

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield (Since Feb. 2016): 10.61% annualized

Here's what this means to you. This is an overall average annual return of just under 10%. Although past performance doesn't guarantee future returns, if you were to invest just $500 per month at this rate of return, you'd have a million-dollar portfolio after 30 years.