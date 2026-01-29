Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,893.88
-1.2%
-84.15
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
48,754.22
-0.5%
-261.38
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
23,327.37
-2.2%
-530.08
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$85,321.00
-4.3%
-$3,858.54
Arrow-Thin-Down
SBUX
$94.18
-1.0%
-$0.98
Arrow-Thin-Down
T
$24.93
+3.6%
+$0.86
Arrow-Thin-Down
GEV
$691.01
-2.9%
-$20.58
Arrow-Thin-Down
ASML
$1,413.51
-0.7%
-$9.41
Arrow-Thin-Down
NET
$177.07
-4.2%
-$7.81
Arrow-Thin-Down
INTC
$47.65
-2.3%
-$1.13
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$237.73
-2.2%
-$5.28
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$327.66
-2.6%
-$8.62
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$716.00
+7.1%
+$47.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$424.96
-11.8%
-$56.67
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$187.41
-2.1%
-$4.11
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$420.35
-2.6%
-$11.12
Daily Stock GainersDaily Stock LosersMost Active Stocks

This streaming giant has fallen, but looks ready for a ferocious rebound.

Quick, think about an artificial intelligence (AI) stock. What's the first name to pop into your mind? It probably wasn't streaming giant Netflix (NFLX 2.58%). But don't be fooled: AI is going to start changing the way we work, shop, and consume media.

Netflix may not be an obvious AI stock, but it is an AI company. Its algorithms gently push you to binge-watch the new show you love, and it will continue to evolve, looking for ways to commandeer your attention.

Despite the market's AI craze, Netflix stock has dumped more than 35% since the summer. World-class companies don't go on sale often. Here is why investors may want to buy the dip before Netflix's potential monster run this year.

Building with Netflix sign.

Image source: Netflix.

Acquisition drama is weighing the stock down

Netflix peaked over the summer, but the stock has only fallen further since the company announced it had struck an $82.7 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Studios, HBO, and HBO Max from Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal still needs to go through regulators, but it would clearly be a massive swing for the company if it closes.

One of the market's primary concerns about the acquisition is its funding. Netflix was going to fund the deal with a mix of cash and stock, but had to revise it to an all-cash structure under pressure from a competitor, Paramount Skydance, which was hoping to convince Warner Bros. Discovery to back out.

The deal could add up to $59 billion to Netflix's balance sheet. Netflix, which currently has little debt, can afford it, but all that new debt would likely weigh on the company for a while and diminish its financial flexibility.

Netflix Stock Quote

NASDAQ: NFLX

Netflix
Today's Change
(-2.58%) $-2.18
Current Price
$82.46

Why this dip is worth buying

The further into the future you look, the more you might like this deal for Netflix. The acquisition would add a vast amount of intellectual property to Netflix's portfolio, including the Harry Potter franchise, the DC Universe, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, The Big Bang Theory, and much more.

Owning Warner Bros. gives Netflix an imposing footprint in television and film, and the HBO Max streaming service adds to Netflix's existing global base of 325 million subscribers. The cross-selling and other monetization opportunities seem endless, especially if Netflix follows the Walt Disney Company's playbook of reinventing key franchises multiple times with remakes and spinoffs.

It would probably take several years, perhaps longer, to pay down that debt. But once Netflix gets there, investors might have a massive cash cow on its hands, an AI-powered media giant with a global footprint that could grow for years as consumers continue to adopt streaming in emerging and established markets.

Netflix's decline has dropped the stock to a price-to-earnings ratio of 34, near its lowest valuation over the past three years. It could pay to buy the dip here, as Netflix could go on a monster run once the market gets some acquisition clarity and realizes just how bright Netflix's future is.

Read Next

About the Author

Justin Pope
Justin Pope is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering information technology, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, and industrials. Prior to The Motley Fool, Justin was a business manager for an industrial company.
TMFbeardedFi

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix, Walt Disney, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Netflix Stock Quote

Netflix

NASDAQ: NFLX
$82.46 (0.03%) $2.18
Walt Disney Stock Quote

Walt Disney

NYSE: DIS
$109.93 (+0.00%) $+0.37
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Quote

Warner Bros. Discovery

NASDAQ: WBD
$27.95 (0.00%) $0.03
Paramount Skydance Stock Quote

Paramount Skydance

NASDAQ: PSKY
$11.02 (0.03%) $0.32

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services