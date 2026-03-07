The Bettors on Polymarket Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $150,000 in March. Here's What I Think.

It can be fun to see what the general sentiment is about the odds of an asset you own reaching a flashy price target. In that vein, on Polymarket, a major prediction market, the crowd as I write this is predicting that by the end of March 2026, Bitcoin (BTC +2.30%) has just a 1% chance of being priced at $150,000 or more. The odds also look quite poor for it to hit that same milestone by Dec. 31, at 11%.

Those probabilities might be right, or they might be wrong. Here's what I predict is going to happen next.

Price predictions can be right for the wrong reasons

Prediction markets are all the rage these days, but it's important to recognize that they aren't oracles.

Sure, they're effective at aggregating information about the sentiment of prediction market traders across a wide variety of topics and potential outcomes. But they aren't at all immune to events being mispriced due to thin liquidity or people overpaying for getting exposure to their preferred outcomes for a story in progress.

With all of that said, these predictions about the (very) slim chances of Bitcoin's price surpassing its prior all-time highs to reach $150,000 practically in the blink of an eye are pretty well grounded.

Expand CRYPTO : BTC Bitcoin Today's Change ( 2.30 %) $ 1547.04 Current Price $ 68887.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.4T Day's Range $ 65727.00 - $ 69358.00 52wk Range $ 60255.56 - $ 126079.89 Volume 56B

Right now, Bitcoin sits around $67,000 after a shockingly powerful upward move on Feb. 26. But tagging $150,000 would require the coin to explode by more than double in approximately a month. And such moves are unprecedented, at least outside of very rare occurrences in the coin's early history, like its absurd upward explosion of 449% in November 2013.

Today, that kind of sprint probably isn't possible.

What I see coming next

In my view, Bitcoin's near term looks like it'll continue to be a tug-of-war between unfavorable market and economic factors and spurts of adoption; the pace of adoption at any given moment will be detectable as capital inflows to Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This is essentially the same setup it experienced throughout most of 2025, which saw it make a new all-time high in early October. In the long run, I expect its price to rise due to its ever-increasing scarcity, but it certainly won't be climbing in a straight line.

A macroeconomic bump in the road or a fresh bout of geopolitical instability could still send it tumbling. Another paroxysm of crypto market dysfunction, like during the flash crash on Oct. 10, 2025, could also make the next few months a bit troublesome. Sentiment about the coin has been quite dreadful ever since then, and its price is down by 38% over the last six months.

However, inflows to Bitcoin ETFs started to rebound sharply as of Feb. 24. And, if the crypto market structure bill that's currently under consideration in Congress ends up passing, it could become a new tailwind for the asset's adoption.

Just understand that the point is not to get excited about any single day's capital flows or price action. A lot can happen in any given period, but Bitcoin is an asset that's built for delivering returns over the long term.