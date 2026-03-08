3 Stocks That Could Be Easy Wealth Builders

Wealth building in the stock market rarely comes from chasing the loudest headline or the fastest-moving stock. Trust me, I've lost thousands chasing loud press releases. More often than not, wealth comes from owning businesses that quietly compound value year after year. These are companies with durable competitive advantages, disciplined capital allocation, and positions in industries where demand persists even when sentiment swings or headlines turn negative.

A common theme across the three stocks featured below is that these companies are quietly acquiring and absorbing other brands. I view them as long-term wealth builders because they prioritize profitability, generate high income, and diversify their holdings.

1. Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands (SPB 0.39%) is a $1.8 billion consumer essentials company that most investors walk past on the way to flashier names. It owns Black & Decker small appliances (under license), Remington personal care products, George Foreman grills, and household brands like Cutter insect repellent and Spectracide lawn care.​ These companies might not seem like a reason to buy, but they show me a company that is expanding and absorbing profitable businesses.

Expand NYSE : SPB Spectrum Brands Today's Change ( -0.39 %) $ -0.30 Current Price $ 76.23 Key Data Points Market Cap $1.8B Day's Range $ 73.12 - $ 76.65 52wk Range $ 49.99 - $ 80.42 Volume 372K Avg Vol 356K Gross Margin 36.91 % Dividend Yield 2.46 %

The real reason I like the stock is the company's global pet care segment, which just returned to growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended Dec. 28, 2025). The company beat earnings-per-share (EPS) expectations by a staggering 84%, posting $1.40 versus the $0.76 estimate, on $677 million in revenue. It generated nearly $60 million in adjusted free cash flow and repurchased roughly 600,000 shares during the quarter.

I also like how the stock pays a 2.4% dividend and trades at roughly 18 times earnings, well below its discounted cash flow (DCF)-derived fair value estimate. This is a slow wealth builder.

2. Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet (CENT 1.02%) is a $2.25 billion consumer goods company serving two of the most resilient categories in retail: pet supplies and lawn and garden products.

The brand portfolio includes Nylabone, Kaytee, Pennington, Amdro, and Ferry-Morse, names that dominate shelf space in hardware stores, garden centers, and pet specialty retailers.​ As I said earlier, these companies might not seem like much, but they show me strong accumulation.

Expand NASDAQ : CENT Central Garden & Pet Today's Change ( -1.02 %) $ -0.38 Current Price $ 36.90 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.3B Day's Range $ 35.85 - $ 36.98 52wk Range $ 28.77 - $ 41.25 Volume 53K Avg Vol 73K Gross Margin 31.27 %

The company delivered a solid start to fiscal 2026, and management believes the current stock price is undervalued, backing that conviction with a $100 million expansion of its share buyback program.

Central has returned 21% year to date, outperforming the broader consumer discretionary sector's 2.5% decline. With 6,450 employees, $3.1 billion in fiscal 2025 net sales, and a strong manufacturing and logistics backbone, this is a mid-cap wealth builder.

3. Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH 1.38%) is a $3.3 billion market cap company that owns some of the most recognizable over-the-counter brands in your medicine cabinet: Dramamine, Monistat, Clear Eyes, Fleet, Compound W, DenTek, Luden's, and Summer's Eve.​

Fiscal 2025 was a record year, with revenue reaching $1.14 billion and organic growth of 1.2%. In Q3 of fiscal 2026, which ended Dec. 31, 2025, revenue came in at $283.4 million, ahead of the company's outlook, and adjusted diluted EPS was $1.14, despite a challenging consumer economic backdrop.

The company's entire business model centers on acquiring established over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare brands with loyal consumer followings and minimal advertising requirements, then extracting cash flow through operational efficiency.​ In Q3, it successfully closed the acquisition of eye care supplier Pillar5 Pharma.

Expand NYSE : PBH Prestige Consumer Healthcare Today's Change ( -1.38 %) $ -0.93 Current Price $ 66.26 Key Data Points Market Cap $3.2B Day's Range $ 65.00 - $ 66.55 52wk Range $ 57.25 - $ 90.04 Volume 21K Avg Vol 409K Gross Margin 54.25 %

Prestige does not pay a dividend; instead, it chooses to reinvest earnings into accretive acquisitions and debt paydown. The company has said it authorized share buyback programs, with significant repurchases occurring in fiscal 2025 and 2026. Solid free cash flow allowed for the repurchase of approximately 0.8 million shares in the third quarter.

I believe that the company's focus on product innovation and e-commerce, along with steady international growth offsetting North American weakness, supports the case that its long-term fundamentals remain intact.

For wealth builders, the compounding mechanism here is margin expansion and brand accumulation.