Finally, a Little Good News for Lucid Investors

If you're a Lucid Group (LCID +6.30%) investor, how you feel about last year could depend on whether you're a glass-half-full person or a half-empty person. The half-empty types would note that Lucid slashed its workforce after a difficult year that involved supply chain struggles and production ramping slower than anticipated, amid a volatile electric vehicle (EV) market. The half-full types would point out that Lucid managed to set its eighth consecutive quarter of record deliveries and grew full-year deliveries more than 50%.

If you're a glass-half-full person, a little more good news just got reported.

Lucid is managing some production woes

In 2025, Lucid struggled with accelerating the production of its Gravity until later in the year, facing supply chain disruptions as well as rising costs as tariffs and policy changes pressured the industry. Despite the struggles, Lucid managed to produce roughly 18,300 vehicles in 2025, which was more than double the prior year's output.

Unfortunately, for investors, despite accelerating Gravity production later in the year, Lucid expects its production growth to slow during 2026. It's important that investors note the difference between production declines and production growth slowing. Lucid expects to produce between 25,000 and 27,000 vehicles in 2026, with the highly anticipated Gravity making up the majority. That means investors can expect production growth of about 40% to 50%, much slower than the prior year's growth.

The good news for Lucid

On the bright side, Lucid is poised to get a sales boost from Tesla's discontinuation of its Model S sedan and Model X crossover during the second quarter. Those models compete respectively with Lucid's Air sedan and Gravity crossover. "I think we are the natural successor of those two vehicles and we are certainly seeing an uptick in customer inquiries from Model S and Model X owners," interim CEO Marc Winterhoff said, according to Automotive News.

A little more good news is that reinforcements are on the way with Lucid's third vehicle, a midsize crossover priced around $50,000, on schedule to launch late this year. However, investors should temper excitement as the late launch will keep its volume impact minimal in 2026.

Protecting the balance sheet

Lucid faces a number of challenges in the near and long term, including its rapid cash burn. At a time when it's accelerating production, tallying delivery records, and building scale, it also made a tough decision to reduce its workforce by 12%. The move was a difficult one to help streamline operations, manage costs, and protect the balance sheet, and cutting jobs is expected to generate up to $500 million in savings over the next three years.

Ultimately, for investors, it's a little good news that the company is poised to get a sales boost from Tesla's Model S and X discontinuation, and that it has another mid-size crossover on the way this year. But significant challenges remain in building scale and protecting its balance sheet, and investors would be wise to give Lucid more time to sort out these challenges before investing.