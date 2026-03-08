Accessibility Menu
Oil Prices Have Skyrocketed 66% Since the Iran War Began -- Is a Stock Market Crash Next?

Historical precedent sets the stage for Wall Street.

By Sean Williams Mar 8, 2026 at 9:36PM EST

Key Points

  • West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures have spiked 66% in a little over one week, reaching as high as $111 per barrel, following the start of military actions against Iran.
  • Historically, parabolic moves in oil prices have correlated with weaker consumer spending, higher inflation, and rising unemployment.
  • Although geopolitical events involving energy supply disruptions haven't been kind to equities over short periods throughout history, the foundation of the American economy and stock market remains intact.

For the better part of the last 17 years, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI +0.50%), S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.83%), and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +1.38%) have been motoring higher. All three indexes performed particularly well during President Donald Trump's first, non-consecutive term in the Oval Office, with respective gains of 57%, 70%, and 142% for the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq.

However, Wall Street's major indexes may be cracking due to the Iran war.

Donald Trump seated at a desk with two phones in front of him and the American flag in the background.

President Trump overseeing Operation Epic Fury. Image source: Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok.

A historic surge in oil prices has the stock market on edge

On Feb. 28, U.S. and Israeli armed forces commenced military operations against Iran. Following these actions, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz to oil exports. Approximately 20% of the daily petroleum liquid used globally passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

In just a shade over one week, the April contract for West Texas Intermediate crude oil surged from a close of $67.02 per barrel (Feb. 27) to an intra-day peak of $111.24 per barrel on Sunday, March 8, representing a 66% increase. It's the fastest surge in oil prices observed in more than 40 years.

While most folks are likely seeing the tangible impact of higher crude oil prices at the gas pump, there are far bigger implications for the U.S. economy and stock market.

Historically, parabolic moves in the spot price of oil have correlated with periods of weaker consumer spending, higher inflation, and rising unemployment.

Inflation is, arguably, the bigger concern. The Federal Reserve is in the midst of a rate-easing cycle, and the prospect of lower interest rates has been powering a historically expensive stock market higher. This surge in oil prices may completely remove any chance of a rate cut in 2026.

A magnifying glass laid atop a financial newspaper, which is enlarging a subhead that reads, Market data.

Image source: Getty Images.

The million-dollar question: Will the stock market crash?

But can a historic move in oil prices lead to an equally jaw-dropping move lower in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite?

On the day the Iran War began, Carson Group's Chief Market Strategist, Ryan Detrick, published a data set on X (formerly Twitter) that outlined the performance of the S&P 500 following more than 40 major geopolitical events since 1940.

On the one hand, Detrick's data set shows that the S&P 500 was higher 65% of the time one year after a major geopolitical event. Although the average one-year return was only 3% (well below the stock market's long-term average annual return), it points to the long-term resiliency of public companies.

Conversely, the events that did lead to significant downturns and/or stock market crashes often had one thing in common: energy supply disruption. The oil embargo of 1973 and Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990 both led to short-term tumbles in the benchmark S&P 500. Although past correlations can't guarantee future short-term directional moves in Wall Street's major indexes, the historical precedent for a brief elevator-down move is there.

However, this isn't an event that investors should panic over. Despite witnessing a historic move in oil prices, the foundation of the U.S. economy and corporate America remains intact. There's a reason the S&P 500 has never generated a negative total return, including dividends, over any rolling 20-year period.

About the Author

Sean Williams
Sean Williams is a data-driven Motley Fool contributing analyst who's been investing for 27 years and has penned north of 15,000 articles. You'll find him at the intersection of politics and investing tackling macroeconomic topics of interest (Social Security and Donald Trump's economic/tax policies), analyzing which stocks billionaire investors (e.g., Warren Buffett) are buying and selling, and digging into how the world's most-influential businesses and trends -- everything from the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) to the next stock split -- are changing Wall Street. He holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.
TMFUltraLong
X@AMCScam

Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

