Accessibility Menu
Arrow-Thin-Down
S&P 500
6,795.99
+0.8%
+55.97
Arrow-Thin-Down
DJI
47,740.80
+0.5%
+239.25
Arrow-Thin-Down
NASDAQ
22,695.95
+1.4%
+308.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
Bitcoin
$69,069.00
+2.7%
+$1,846.72
Arrow-Thin-Down
AMZN
$213.63
+0.2%
+$0.42
Arrow-Thin-Down
GOOG
$306.36
+2.8%
+$8.27
Arrow-Thin-Down
META
$647.43
+0.4%
+$2.57
Arrow-Thin-Down
MSFT
$409.67
+0.2%
+$0.71
Arrow-Thin-Down
NVDA
$182.65
+2.7%
+$4.83
Arrow-Thin-Down
TSLA
$398.82
+0.5%
+$2.09
Most Active StocksDaily Stock GainersDaily Stock Losers

Could This $13 Stock Be Your Ticket to Millionaire Status?

NuScale Power is trading down 14% so far in 2026. Is now the time to buy?

By Steven Porrello Mar 8, 2026 at 10:41AM EST

Key Points

  • NuScale Power is developing SMR technology.
  • It doesn't have firm sales, but it does have several agreements to deploy its technology in the future.

Nuclear energy could represent a $10 trillion market opportunity, according to Bank of America research. It's not hard to imagine why. The U.S. is leading the world in developing one of the most powerful, energy-intensive technologies that history has ever seen -- aka, artificial intelligence (AI). The power grid, however, is largely incapable of handling the electricity needs of these powerful machines and their data centers.

What AI data centers need is an energy source that's reliable and independent from the grid. Bank of America rightly names small modular reactors (SMRs) as one of these sources. NuScale Power (SMR +4.33%) is currently the frontrunner in developing SMRs.

A smartphone with a NuScale logo with a stock chart in the background.

Image source: Getty Images.

SMRs are small nuclear reactors that can work together to generate adjustable amounts of electricity. They're generally pre-made in a factory -- which cuts down on assembly time -- and can function as "mini power plants" to supply clean, reliable power.

Several start-ups are working to develop SMRs. NuScale, however, is the only U.S. nuclear energy company with regulatory approval for an SMR design. Since the regulatory process is typically long, NuScale has a clear head start over competitors like Oklo.

NuScale Power Stock Quote

NYSE: SMR

NuScale Power
Today's Change
(4.33%) $0.51
Current Price
$12.18

There is a limited demand for these reactors at the moment, and NuScale is working to match their needs. For instance, NuScale has a deal with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to deploy up to 6 gigawatts of SMRs across seven states. It's also working with RoPower to deploy six modules at a new SMR power plant in Romania.

The demand for clean, reliable power is growing. NuScale has challenges (like turning a profit), and it's not the only energy company targeting the data center space. Bloom Energy, for example, is also selling on-site power generation, and it's already working with customers in the data center space.

Could NuScale become a millionaire-maker stock? Not anytime soon. It has to become one of the most important nuclear energy companies in the country to get close. Right now, it's nowhere near that. It could drive value over the long run, but approach the stock cautiously as it will likely be volatile over the next half-decade.

Read Next

About the Author

Steven Porrello
Steven Porrello is a contributing writer at The Motley Fool covering publicly traded companies in the materials, energy, and industrials sectors. Prior to The Motley Fool, Steven worked in the personal finance space and wrote for other financial publications. He holds a dual B.A. in English and Religion & Philosophy from LaGrange College and is pursuing an MFA from Rutgers University-Newark.
TMFsaporrello

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Steven Porrello has positions in Oklo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

NuScale Power Stock Quote
NuScale Power
NYSE: SMR
$12.18
(+4.33%)+$0.51

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Premium Investing Services

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool's premium services.

View Premium Services