Why Teradyne Stock Soared Last Month

Highly specialized robotics company Teradyne (TER +8.43%) was a popular stock on the market in February. A rally kicked off following the company's latest earnings report on Feb. 2, with the estimates-trouncing period setting the tone for the stock across the rest of the month. From the first trading day to the last in February, Teradyne's shares gained almost 33%.

Advancing with AI

Teradyne's fourth quarter of 2025 was outstanding in many respects, not least because the robtotics company grew both revenue and profitability at impressive rates.

The former metric surged 44% year over year to $1.08 billion. Not surprisingly, the company's semiconductor diagnostics products accounted for the leading revenue source, bringing in $883 million. Its other two product categories (product and robotics testing) contributed $110 million and $89 million, respectively. All three posted top-line gains over the previous quarter, the company said.

The semiconductor segment is hot right now due to consistently heavy demand for artificial intelligence (AI). Chips that can handle AI workflows require vigorous testing, which plays beautifully into the hands of a diagnostics specialist like Teradyne.

The company's bottom line also improved dramatically, with net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) rocketing almost 83% higher to $283 million, or $1.80 per share.

Those two headline figures were miles above the consensus analyst estimates. Collectively, pundits tracking Teradyne stock were modeling revenue of just over $969 million, and non-GAAP (adjusted) net income of only $1.36 per share.

Management expects the growth train to keep thundering down the tracks. For its current (first) quarter, the company expects revenue of $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion and adjusted net earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 to $2.25. Again, both are substantially above the consensus prognosticator forecasts: $942 million for the former line item and $1.25 per share for the latter.

Expand NASDAQ : TER Teradyne Today's Change ( 8.43 %) $ 23.01 Current Price $ 296.06 Key Data Points Market Cap $43B Day's Range $ 263.00 - $ 296.30 52wk Range $ 65.77 - $ 344.92 Volume 290K Avg Vol 3.3M Gross Margin 57.94 % Dividend Yield 0.18 %

The race to raise

As often happens when a company posts a blowout quarter, analysts tracking Teradyne became notably more bullish on its stock, with more than a few raising their price targets.

One of those pundits wasn't content with just a single raise. Morgan Stanley's Shane Brett upped his price target to $288 per share from his previous $229 just after earnings were published, although he maintained his equalweight (read: hold) recommendation on the stock. Keeping that recommendation intact, he made another bump one week later, to $306 per share.

According to reports, Brett's second hike was due to upward adjustments to his full-year 2026 and 2027 estimates. Still, the analyst remains cautious, as he feels that the share price gains have left it fairly valued.

I wouldn't necessarily agree. AI is a powerful motor of growth for any company involved in its development, and the high demand we're experiencing for the technology is long-term. Not only that, but Teradyne is a trusted diagnostics partner in other segments, so even in the unlikely event that demand softens, the company still has a viable business.