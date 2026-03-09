Accessibility Menu
As Annual Recurring Revenue Accelerates, Is CrowdStrike a Buy?

The cybersecurity company is starting to gain momentum.

By Geoffrey Seiler Mar 9, 2026 at 1:15AM EST

Key Points

  • CrowdStrike's annual recurring revenue growth has been accelerating.
  • However, the stock is pricey, even after a modest pullback this year.

CrowdStrike (CRWD +1.25%) continues to regain its momentum, as its annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth once again reaccelerated in its fiscal fourth quarter. However, despite the cybersecurity company's improving performance, the stock is still down for the year.

With growth accelerating, let's see if now is a good time to buy Crowdstrike stock.

Accelerating growth

CrowdStrike delivered another strong quarter, as its net new ARR jumped 47% to $331 million and total ARR increased 24% to $5.25 billion. ARR is the annualized value of its high-gross-margin subscriptions and doesn't include its professional services revenue.

Revenue, meanwhile, rose 23% to $1.31 billion, while subscription revenue also climbed 23% to $1.24 billion. CrowdStrike's adjusted earnings per share (EPS) surged 38% to $1.12.

After several quarters in which year-over-year revenue and ARR growth slowed, CrowdStrike reversed the trend in the last two earnings reports.

Metric

Q4 FY24

Q1 FY25

Q2 FY25

Q3 FY25

Q4 FY25

Q1 FY26

Q2 FY26

Q3 FY26

Q4 FY26

Revenue growth

33%

33%

32%

29%

25%

20%

21%

22%

23%

Subscription revenue growth

33%

34%

33%

31%

27%

20%

20%

21%

23%

ARR growth

34%

33%

32%

27%

23%

22%

20%

23%

24%

Data source: CrowdStrike earnings reports. CrowdStrike's fiscal year ends Jan. 31.

The company's Falcon Flex licensing model, which lets customers access its entire cybersecurity product portfolio while paying only for deployed modules, has been a growth driver. It added more than 350 new Falcon Flex customers in the quarter, while it saw 380 customers Re-Flex. The average Falcon Flex customer has an ARR of more than $1 million, and it has seen a 26% ARR lift when customers Re-Flex.

Its next-gen SIEM (security information and event management), cloud security, and identity businesses combined grew 45% to $1.9 billion in ARR. Next-gen SIEM ARR climbed 75% to $585 million, while cloud security ARR jumped 35% to $800 million. Identity ARR was up 34% to $520 million. Meanwhile, it said half of its customers now use six or more of its modules.

Looking ahead, CrowdStrike guided for fiscal 2027 revenue in a range from $5.868 billion to $5.928 billion (22% to 23% growth) and adjusted EPS guidance between $4.78 and $4.90. ARR is projected to growth 23% to 24% to $6.466 billion to $6.516 billion. For its fiscal first quarter, the company forecasted adjusted EPS of $1.06 to $1.07 on revenue of $1.36 billion to $1.364 billion.

Artist rendering of cybersecurity lock.

Image source: Getty Images.

Is the stock a buy?

CrowdStrike looks positioned to be a nice AI winner, and its Falcon Flex licensing model is proving to be a difference maker in helping grow its next-gen cybersecurity solutions. Revenue growth has been accelerating, and it has strong momentum.

However, at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of about 17 times analysts' estimates, the stock is simply too expensive in my view, even after a modest pullback. As such, I'd remain on the sidelines for now.

Read Next

About the Author

Geoffrey Seiler
Geoffrey Seiler is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering technology, consumer goods, healthcare, energy, and materials stocks. Prior to The Motley Fool, Geoffrey was a senior equity analyst at Raging Capital Management, a $600 million long-short hedge fund. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Haverford College.
TMFFindProfit

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

