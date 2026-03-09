Chipotle Stock: Down More Than 40% From Its 52-Week High, Is It Time to Buy?

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG 0.13%) have taken a beating recently. The stock is down about 40% from its 52-week high of $58.42, and it has fallen even further from its all-time highs. For a company that has spent years trading at a premium valuation while delivering incredibly consistent growth, a massive haircut like this naturally has investors wondering if it's time to buy.

On the surface, the narrative seems simple: a tough macroeconomic environment is weighing on the consumer, pulling the stock down with it.

But investors shouldn't be too quick to buy the dip.

The real issue might not just be a dynamic consumer, but rather a structural shift in the competitive landscape.

A traffic problem, not just a consumer problem

The clearest sign of pressure is showing up in the company's top line.

Chipotle's fourth-quarter revenue rose 4.9% year over year to $2.98 billion, largely aided by new store openings. But its comparable restaurant sales, which measure sales at locations open for at least 13 full calendar months, fell 2.5% during the period. This represents a stark deceleration from the 5.4% comparable sales growth the company posted in the prior-year period.

Notably, this decline in comparable restaurant sales was driven entirely by a 3.2% drop in transactions, meaning fewer people are visiting Chipotle restaurants. This weakness completely offset a 0.7% year-over-year increase in the average customer check size during the quarter.

And this wasn't a one-off quarterly stumble. For the full year of 2025, comparable restaurant sales declined 1.7%. While full-year 2025 revenue still climbed 5.4% year over year to $11.9 billion, this top-line growth was fueled heavily by the addition of 334 new company-owned restaurants rather than organic strength at existing locations. Further, the company's full-year decrease in comparable restaurant sales was similarly entirely driven by a 2.9% year-over-year decrease in transaction count (partially offset by a 1.2% boost to average check).

It is easy to blame this entirely on a challenging consumer backdrop.

But there may be a bigger problem.

The competitive landscape

Some peers are finding their stride in this market. McDonald's (MCD +0.90%), for instance, is having success with a value strategy. By aggressively leaning into its $5 Meal Deals and other promotional pricing, McDonald's is successfully fighting for a larger share of a shrinking consumer wallet.

Historically, Chipotle has operated in a league of its own, sitting comfortably between traditional fast food and sit-down dining. But as economic pressures pinch household budgets, the gap between premium fast-casual and value-oriented fast food seems to be narrowing.

Chipotle, however, refuses to play the value game.

During a recent interview with Yahoo! Finance, Chipotle CEO Scott Boatwright pushed back on the idea of launching a McDonald's-style value menu, noting that he believes the company's food is compellingly priced, given its quality.

While protecting the brand's premium positioning is admirable, it comes at a cost. When traffic falls, a restaurant model built for high throughput suffers. Fixed costs like labor, ingredients, and rent eat up a larger portion of revenue. This squeezes restaurant-level operating margins.

This margin pressure is already affecting the company's profitability. Specifically, the company's restaurant-level operating margin declined 140 basis points year over year to 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Because these expenses outpaced revenue growth, fourth-quarter adjusted net income fell roughly 2.6% year over year to $331.3 million.

That said, the company hasn't completely turned its back on the idea of lower price points. Boatwright told Yahoo! Finance in early February that it is testing a happy hour.

"We're calling it Happier Hour, so think maybe a couple of tacos and a beverage sometime during the middle daypart," Boatwright said.

Maybe moves like this could be Chipotle's saving grace?

Expand NYSE : CMG Chipotle Mexican Grill Today's Change ( -0.13 %) $ -0.04 Current Price $ 35.33 Key Data Points Market Cap $46B Day's Range $ 34.01 - $ 35.37 52wk Range $ 29.75 - $ 58.42 Volume 774K Avg Vol 18M Gross Margin 22.35 %

A pricey valuation

Still, even if Chipotle's new happy hour concept works, shares are pricey.

Even after shedding roughly 40% of its value from its 52-week high, Chipotle stock still commands a premium valuation. The stock trades at about 30 times earnings as of this writing, even as the company's outlook remains weak.

Chipotle guided for its full-year 2026 comparable restaurant sales to be roughly flat year over year. And the near-term picture remains disappointing (especially given a valuation like this), with management noting during the fourth-quarter earnings call that underlying comparable sales trends for the first quarter of 2026 are expected to be in the negative 1% to negative 2% range.

And keep in mind, this flat full-year guidance is up against an easy comparison, as Chipotle's full-year 2025 comparable restaurant sales were down 1.7%.

Overall, I don't think the stock is attractive enough at this level. A combination of declining traffic, intensifying competition from value-focused peers like McDonald's, and an uninspiring 2026 outlook is a tough setup. Of course, I could be wrong about exercising caution here, but it's fine with me if I am. I'd rather invest in businesses that are already performing well rather than hope for a reacceleration.