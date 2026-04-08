1 High-Risk AI Stock That Could Become a Massive Winner -- If It Gets This Right

Not every great investment starts out looking safe.

In fact, many of the companies that eventually become the biggest winners begin as messy, capital-intensive businesses with real risks. Their upsides don't look obvious at first -- and that's exactly why they can be so large. The difference between those top performers and the also-rans usually comes down to one thing: execution.

That's why I'm paying close attention to CoreWeave (CRWV +3.49%), a high-risk artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure company that could become a major long-term winner if it gets a few key things right.

A simple business model -- with a big opportunity

At its core, CoreWeave does one thing: It provides computing power for AI. Companies use its data centers, which are loaded with top-of-the-line graphics processing units (GPUs), to train large AI models and run them at scale. As AI adoption accelerates, demand for this kind of infrastructure continues to rise.

That creates a powerful tailwind for growth. AI models are getting larger, more complex, and more widely used. Once deployed, they require continuous computing power -- not just for training, but for ongoing usage. This turns AI into a recurring demand driver for infrastructure rather than a one-time opportunity.

CoreWeave's financials clearly demonstrate the massive demand, with revenue growing at 110% year over year in 2025's fourth quarter to $1.6 billion.

More importantly, it's becoming increasingly embedded in how leading AI companies operate. Once companies deploy their AI models on CoreWeave's infrastructure, switching cloud providers becomes challenging -- it introduces costs, risks, and potential downtime. That creates a subtle, but powerful, dynamic: CoreWeave isn't just supplying computational power. It's becoming part of the system its customers rely on.

But while that positioning is promising, a profitable outcome is far from guaranteed.

Expand NASDAQ : CRWV CoreWeave Today's Change ( 3.49 %) $ 3.10 Current Price $ 92.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $48B Day's Range $ 84.81 - $ 94.96 52wk Range $ 33.52 - $ 187.00 Volume 66M Avg Vol 26M Gross Margin 47.77 %

The real story is in the risks

Execution

CoreWeave's biggest challenge is execution. The company needs to build data centers, secure reliable electrical power supplies, deploy GPUs, and bring capacity online, all at massive scale and under tight timelines. If it delivers late, revenue gets delayed. If it overbuilds, capital gets tied up.

So far, while it has executed well in growing its business, the company faced construction delays in 2025 that caused its stock price to plunge.

In short, this is not a software business, but a complex infrastructure operation that requires intricate integration of hardware and software.

Customer concentration

The large majority of CoreWeave's revenue comes from a small number of clients. The company reported that 77% of its 2024 revenue came from just two.

Unless the company reduces this concentration, it will become a major risk. If a major customer slows its spending, demands lower prices, or builds more internal infrastructure, CoreWeave's growth could be affected.

While the risk isn't that it would lose customers entirely, the company could gradually lose its bargaining power, especially as competition in the AI cloud infrastructure segment intensifies, and as the gap between supply and demand narrows.

Competition

Tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft have global scale, deep customer relationships, and fully integrated ecosystems. So far, CoreWeave's core value proposition is that its infrastructure is purpose-built for the AI revolution, so it's highly efficient for AI-related computing compared to legacy data centers.

But it does need to stay differentiated enough that customers continue to choose it. That gap, too, may narrow over time as the incumbents invest in their own AI-related infrastructure.

Pulling it all together

CoreWeave is a classic high-risk, high-reward setup.

It sits at the center of a massive and growing market. Demand for its offerings is real, and the opportunity is significant. But its success will depend on how well it executes in the coming quarters, if not over the next few years.

If you're considering CoreWeave as an investor, focus on a few key signals: whether its projects are delivered on time and on budget, whether margins are gradually improving, and whether its client base is diversifying.

If CoreWeave executes well, it could become a critical layer of the AI economy. That's why it's a stock worth watching closely.