Could Plug Power's New Electrolyzer Project Lead to Profitability?

Plug Power (PLUG +3.40%) investors have waited years for the company to earn sustained profits. A new CEO and the announcement of a 275-megawatt electrolyzer project with Hy2gen could be the catalyst the company needs to do just that.

Expand NASDAQ : PLUG Plug Power Today's Change ( 3.40 %) $ 0.09 Current Price $ 2.74 Key Data Points Market Cap $3.8B Day's Range $ 2.62 - $ 2.84 52wk Range $ 0.69 - $ 4.58 Volume 77M Avg Vol 90M Gross Margin -3409.40 %

Plug has spent the last several years navigating high cash burn and increasingly agitated investors. There are real questions on whether the company, which went public in 1999, can ever find a sustainable path forward.

For the full fiscal 2025 year, Plug reported just over $700 million in revenue, but the hydrogen fuel cell company still posted a $1.7 billion net loss.

Since Plug's IPO, the stock has lost nearly 99% of its value. At the same time, Plug's stock has rebounded nicely over the past 12 months, up 100%. As of April 7, the stock is trading at about $2.50 per share.

The new electrolyzer project doesn't immediately solve all of the company's problems. Still, it may mark the beginning of a new wave of contracts that could help Plug right its wayward finances. Essentially, this new project serves as a needed credibility boost for Plug.

CEO Jose Luis Crespo has been at Plug's helm for just over a month but is already focused on cost discipline and streamlining operations. Crespo has publicly committed to restructuring Plug, trimming operational overhead, and prioritizing projects with higher margin potential.

Profitability remains way off in the distance. However, this new project collaboration and executive leadership focused on doing whatever it takes to right the ship has renewed hope for Plug Power investors. Profits don't seem so impossible anymore.