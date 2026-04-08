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Here's Why FTAI Aviation Shares Are Soaring Today

Lower energy prices mean lower risk for companies operating in the commercial aerospace and data center end markets.

By Lee Samaha Apr 8, 2026 at 1:15PM EST

Key Points

  • Lower fuel prices encourage more flight departures, which is good for aerospace aftermarket and servicing companies.
  • FTAI Power benefits from affordable energy prices.

Shares in FTAI Aviation (FTAI 1.76%) soared by 14.4% on the open today, only to settle back to a 9% gain by 12 p.m. The move comes after a ceasefire agreement between the U.S and Iran led to a significant decline in the price of oil amid hopes that the conflict was on track for a definitive resolution that would reduce risk to the global economy.

Why FTAI Aviation is uniquely exposed

The company's exposure comes from two main areas. First, the company is a leading player in servicing narrow-body aircraft engines. Higher oil prices feed through into higher jet fuel prices (particularly when some refineries in parts of the world can't even obtain crude oil), and that's bad news for the commercial aerospace industry. In addition, the Gulf region is a major transportation hub in its own right.

Ftai Aviation Stock Quote

NASDAQ: FTAI

Ftai Aviation
Today's Change
(-1.76%) $-4.58
Current Price
$255.05

All of which means that a higher oil price is likely to lead to fewer flight departures and, ultimately, less need for servicing aircraft engines,

Second, soaring energy prices are casting doubt on the viability of data center investment. That matters for FTAI because it recently created FTAI Power, a business dedicated to converting old aircraft engines (specifically the CFM56) into power turbines for data centers.

An aircraft engine being serviced.

Image source: Getty Images.

Where next for FTAI

While the conflict is far from definitively resolved, today's news is a step in the right direction, and FTAI investors are hoping it will calm commercial aerospace markets and data center investments alike.

Read Next

About the Author

Lee Samaha
Lee Samaha is a contributing Stock Market Analyst at The Motley Fool covering industrials, electricals, energy, materials, transportation, and infrastructure stocks. Prior to The Motley Fool, Lee was a Civil Engineer and Investment Manager. He holds a Bachelor of Civil and Structural Engineering from Southampton University and a Certificate in Investment Management from Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment. Lee first cut his investing teeth on The Motley Fool bulletin boards (commonly referred to as the “Fool Boards,”) and he’s infinitely grateful to all of the investors he learned from in this powerful investing community.
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Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Ftai Aviation Stock Quote
Ftai Aviation
NASDAQ: FTAI
$255.05
(-1.76%)-$4.58

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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