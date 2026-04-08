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If the S&P 500's Pullback Turns Into a Full-Fledged Bear Market, It Would Be Statistically Unique, According to 76 Years of Data

All 11 S&P 500 bear markets since 1950 share a common trait.

By Sean Williams Apr 8, 2026 at 5:06AM EST

Key Points

  • Recently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq Composite dipped into correction territory, while the S&P 500 pulled to within a stone's throw of a double-digit decline.
  • The leading bear market catalyst for the S&P 500 would be a shift in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.
  • Every S&P 500 bear market since 1950 has swiftly moved lower, with investors' emotions often exacerbating these short-term declines.

Until recently, Wall Street's benchmark indexes were seemingly unstoppable. Over the last six months, the S&P 500 (^GSPC +0.62%), Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC +0.83%), and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI +0.58%) touched psychologically important plateaus of 7,000, 24,000, and 50,000, respectively.

But what a difference six weeks has made! Since the start of the Iran war on Feb. 28, the Dow and Nasdaq Composite have briefly dipped into correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 has stood a stone's throw away from joining them.

A professional investor talking on their phone while looking at several stock charts displayed on a computer monitor.

Image source: Getty Images.

This pullback has some investors questioning whether the S&P 500's drop will turn into a full-fledged bear market -- a 20% (or greater) decline from its closing high. Based on 76 years of S&P 500 bear market data, the benchmark index would be making history if this were to happen.

If an S&P 500 bear market takes shape, the Fed would likely be the catalyst

If there's a prevailing catalyst for an S&P 500 bear market, it'd be a change of course for America's foremost financial institution, the Federal Reserve.

Since September 2024, the central bank has lowered the federal funds target rate six times. Lower interest rates make borrowing more enticing for businesses, leading to hiring, acquisitions, and an uptick in innovation.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price Chart

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts.

But the Iran war is throwing a monkey wrench into the Fed's rate-easing cycle. Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz to most oil exports has sent crude oil prices skyrocketing. Consumers are feeling the pinch at the pump, while businesses are likely to see their supply chain and production costs rise. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland's Inflation Nowcasting tool, the trailing 12-month inflation rate is estimated to climb 85 basis points, from 2.40% in February to 3.25% in March.

If Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the other members of the Federal Open Market Committee are concerned about the rapid rise in aggregate prices, they may halt their rate-easing cycle and/or introduce the possibility of future rate hikes. This would be a potentially devastating outlook for a historically expensive stock market.

A snarling bear set in front of a plunging stock chart.

Image source: Getty Images.

Bear markets begin swiftly and are typically driven by emotional trading

While there's certainly a catalyst capable of sending the S&P 500 down 20% (or more), it's statistically unlikely that the current pullback will turn into a bear market decline.

According to data aggregated by Carson Investment Research and posted by Carson Group's Chief Market Strategist, Ryan Detrick, bear markets tend to happen swiftly. The 11 S&P 500 bear markets since the start of 1950 saw their initial 5% declines occur over an average of 14.5 trading days (about three weeks).

The current drawdown for the broad-based index took 35 trading days (seven weeks) to reach 5%. No bear market over 76 years has taken longer than 24 trading days to lose its initial 5%.

Emotional trading often results in stocks taking the stairs on the way up and the elevator on the way down. In other words, even though the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite rise over extended periods, emotional trading can lead to jaw-dropping short-term declines during corrections and bear markets.

Based solely on historical precedent, the S&P 500's pullback is unlikely to become a full-fledged bear market.

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About the Author

Sean Williams
Sean Williams is a data-driven Motley Fool contributing analyst who's been investing for 27 years and has penned north of 15,000 articles. You'll find him at the intersection of politics and investing tackling macroeconomic topics of interest (Social Security and Donald Trump's economic/tax policies), analyzing which stocks billionaire investors (e.g., Warren Buffett) are buying and selling, and digging into how the world's most-influential businesses and trends -- everything from the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) to the next stock split -- are changing Wall Street. He holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of California, San Diego.
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Sean Williams has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

S&P 500 Index Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index
SNPINDEX: ^GSPC
$6,824.66
(+0.62%)+$41.85
Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJINDICES: ^DJI
$48,185.80
(+0.58%)+$275.88
NASDAQ Composite Index Stock Quote
NASDAQ Composite Index
NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC
$22,822.42
(+0.83%)+$187.42

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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