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Why Alphabet Stock Was Moving Higher Today

The Iran ceasefire was good news for the search giant.

By Jeremy Bowman Apr 8, 2026 at 12:20PM EST

Key Points

  • Tech stocks soared in response to the ceasefire as investors returned to risk assets.
  • Alphabet doesn't have direct exposure to oil prices, but it is sensitive to the strength of the global economy.
  • The stock surged last year in response to its strength in cloud and its leadership in AI.

The broad stock market was soaring today in response to news of a two-week ceasefire with Iran that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Alphabet (GOOG +0.52%) (GOOGL +0.37%) was among the winners, benefiting from a risk-on appetite in response to the detente. Though Alphabet doesn't have direct exposure to Iran or even high oil prices, it is one of the companies most exposed to the health of the global economy because of its size and focus on digital advertising.

As of 11:31 a.m. ET, the stock was up 3.7%, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite's gain of 2.6%.

A person clicking a digital search bar.

Image source: Getty Images.

What the ceasefire means for Alphabet

Tech companies like Alphabet tend to have minimal exposure to oil prices. After all, the company's main business is advertising, which involves a service rather than a good.

But advertising is highly cyclical, and Alphabet's growth has ground to a halt in past economic crises as digital advertising spend is closely correlated with economic health and business's confidence that consumers will spend. The biggest risk for Alphabet in Iran was that the spike in energy prices could cause a global recession.

There was no major company-specific news out on Alphabet today, but Alphabet is a clear beneficiary of the ceasefire and any lasting resolution to the conflict.

Alphabet Stock Quote

NASDAQ: GOOGL

Alphabet
Today's Change
(0.37%) $1.18
Current Price
$318.50

What's next for Alphabet

The Google parent was red-hot before falling in February on concerns about its surge in capital expenditures and competition from Anthropic and Claude Code. In March, the stock continued to pull back due to the Iran war.

Investors have been impressed with the new Gemini chatbot and large language model, as well as the growth and profitability of Google Cloud.

We'll get an update from the company at the end of the month, but Alphabet looks to be in position to continue to deliver steady growth, especially if tensions in Iran continue to cool.

Read Next

About the Author

Jeremy Bowman
Jeremy Bowman has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst, covering technology, consumer goods, and macroeconomic trends since 2011. Before The Motley Fool, Jeremy was a newspaper reporter, restaurant manager, and English teacher abroad. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Colorado College and a master’s degree in business administration from American University. One of his Motley Fool headlines was briefly featured on Late Night with Stephen Colbert.
TMFHobo
X@TMFBowman

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
NASDAQ: GOOGL
$318.50
(+0.37%)+$1.18
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
NASDAQ: GOOG
$316.37
(+0.52%)+$1.63

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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