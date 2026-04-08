Why Amazon Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN +5.61%) climbed on Wednesday, following several positive developments.

Energy prices pulled back

The U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire that will reportedly allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to resume. Roughly 20% of global oil and natural gas shipments flow through this vital waterway. Energy prices declined on the news as concerns about long-term supply disruptions eased.

Expand NASDAQ : AMZN Amazon Today's Change ( 5.61 %) $ 12.40 Current Price $ 233.65 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.5T Day's Range $ 223.27 - $ 233.80 52wk Range $ 165.28 - $ 258.60 Volume 66M Avg Vol 51M Gross Margin 50.29 %

Energy is a key input to Amazon's cost structure. Although the e-commerce giant is investing aggressively in electric vehicles (EVs), gasoline-powered vans and compressed natural gas (CNG)-fueled trucks still comprise a significant portion of its delivery fleet. These fuel prices thus have a direct impact on Amazon's shipping costs. When they fall, the online retail titan's profits rise.

Additionally, gas-fired power plants are a key source of electricity for Amazon's sprawling data center network. Lower natural gas prices could help to keep a lid on electricity prices. That, in turn, would help to preserve Amazon's increasingly important cloud computing profit margins.

Bullish analyst commentary

Amazon's stock likely also received a boost from positive remarks from BNP Paribas analyst Nick Jones.

Investors are overly concerned about Amazon's projected $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026 -- and not fully appreciating the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven revenue gains this spending will enable, according to Jones.

Jones, in contrast, sees Amazon's share price rising approximately 45% to $320, fueled by a surge in AI-related computing demand.