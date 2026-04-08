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Why Amazon Stock Jumped Today

Investors who buy shares now could enjoy gains of up to 45%, according to one analyst.

By Joe Tenebruso Apr 8, 2026 at 9:33PM EST

Key Points

  • Lower energy prices should reduce Amazon's shipping and computing costs.
  • The cloud colossus's massive spending plan may have some overlooked benefits.

Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN +5.61%) climbed on Wednesday, following several positive developments.

Amazon's logo is superimposed on one of its delivery vehicles.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Energy prices pulled back

The U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire that will reportedly allow shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to resume. Roughly 20% of global oil and natural gas shipments flow through this vital waterway. Energy prices declined on the news as concerns about long-term supply disruptions eased.

Amazon Stock Quote

NASDAQ: AMZN

Amazon
Today's Change
(5.61%) $12.40
Current Price
$233.65

Energy is a key input to Amazon's cost structure. Although the e-commerce giant is investing aggressively in electric vehicles (EVs), gasoline-powered vans and compressed natural gas (CNG)-fueled trucks still comprise a significant portion of its delivery fleet. These fuel prices thus have a direct impact on Amazon's shipping costs. When they fall, the online retail titan's profits rise.

Additionally, gas-fired power plants are a key source of electricity for Amazon's sprawling data center network. Lower natural gas prices could help to keep a lid on electricity prices. That, in turn, would help to preserve Amazon's increasingly important cloud computing profit margins.

Bullish analyst commentary

Amazon's stock likely also received a boost from positive remarks from BNP Paribas analyst Nick Jones.

Investors are overly concerned about Amazon's projected $200 billion in capital expenditures in 2026 -- and not fully appreciating the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven revenue gains this spending will enable, according to Jones.

Jones, in contrast, sees Amazon's share price rising approximately 45% to $320, fueled by a surge in AI-related computing demand.

Read Next

About the Author

Joe Tenebruso
Joe Tenebruso is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst with more than 3,000 financial bylines to his name. Joe was an investment analyst for Stock Advisor, Income Investor, Crypto Society, and other top-rated investing services. He also managed Tier 1 Investments, a market-crushing real-money portfolio with 24.58% annualized returns. Joe graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
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X@Tier1Investor

Stocks Mentioned

Amazon Stock Quote
Amazon
NASDAQ: AMZN
$233.26
(+5.43%)+$12.01
Bnp Paribas Stock Quote
Bnp Paribas
OTC: BNPQY
$52.65
(-0.38%)-$0.20
Bnp Paribas Stock Quote
Bnp Paribas
OTC: BNPQF
$107.01
(+0.79%)+$0.84
Bnp Paribas Stock Quote
Bnp Paribas
FRA: BNP
$89.81
(+1.06%)+$0.94

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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