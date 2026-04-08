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Why Axon Stock Bounced Back After Falling 10% Yesterday

Wall Street gave Axon an endorsement in the middle of Axon Week.

By Jeremy Bowman Apr 8, 2026 at 2:31PM EST

Key Points

  • Axon fell 10% yesterday, though it wasn't clear why.
  • At least three Wall Street analysts issued bullish notes on Axon today.
  • The stock price looks attractive as the growth in the business remains on track.

Shares of Axon Enterprise (AXON 10.29%), the maker of TASER electrical weapons, body cameras, and related software, were moving higher today, one day after the stock plunged 10%.

There was no clear cause for yesterday's decline. It possibly stemmed from events at the company's Axon Week annual conference, being held this week, or a report about a legal dispute over its new planned headquarters, which will begin a court hearing on Friday.

However, Axon jumped as much 10.7% today. The gains came in part in response to the ceasefire in Iran, which lifted stocks broadly, but also as several supportive analyst notes came out in response to its conference.

As of 2:04 p.m. ET, the stock was up 4.6%, giving up some of its early morning gains.

An officer wearing an Axon body camera.

Image source: Axon.

Is the Axon sell-off overblown?

Axon stock hit an 18-month low yesterday, but today, analysts attending its conference rang in with positive notes.

TD Cowen lowered its price target from $950 to $825 in response to the stock's recent plunge, but maintained its buy rating on the stock. The analyst said the customer panel at Axon Week was "very bullish," and said yesterday's sell-off was due to "non-fundamental factors."

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs gave similar assessments, urging investors to buy the stock on weakness.

Axon Enterprise Stock Quote

NASDAQ: AXON

Axon Enterprise
Today's Change
(-10.29%) $-40.29
Current Price
$351.24

What's next for Axon?

We may see more news come out of Axon Week as the conference runs until Friday, and investors should keep an eye on the court hearing starting Friday.

The company's price-to-sales ratio has fallen to close to 10, as cheap as it's been since 2023, and the business prospects continue to look bright. Given the discounted price, the stock looks like a buy.

Read Next

About the Author

Jeremy Bowman
Jeremy Bowman has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst, covering technology, consumer goods, and macroeconomic trends since 2011. Before The Motley Fool, Jeremy was a newspaper reporter, restaurant manager, and English teacher abroad. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Colorado College and a master’s degree in business administration from American University. One of his Motley Fool headlines was briefly featured on Late Night with Stephen Colbert.
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X@TMFBowman

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Axon Enterprise. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Axon Enterprise Stock Quote
Axon Enterprise
NASDAQ: AXON
$351.24
(-10.29%)-$40.29
Morgan Stanley Stock Quote
Morgan Stanley
NYSE: MS
$178.16
(+1.22%)+$2.14

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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