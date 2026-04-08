Why Axon Stock Bounced Back After Falling 10% Yesterday

Shares of Axon Enterprise (AXON 10.29%), the maker of TASER electrical weapons, body cameras, and related software, were moving higher today, one day after the stock plunged 10%.

There was no clear cause for yesterday's decline. It possibly stemmed from events at the company's Axon Week annual conference, being held this week, or a report about a legal dispute over its new planned headquarters, which will begin a court hearing on Friday.

However, Axon jumped as much 10.7% today. The gains came in part in response to the ceasefire in Iran, which lifted stocks broadly, but also as several supportive analyst notes came out in response to its conference.

As of 2:04 p.m. ET, the stock was up 4.6%, giving up some of its early morning gains.

Is the Axon sell-off overblown?

Axon stock hit an 18-month low yesterday, but today, analysts attending its conference rang in with positive notes.

TD Cowen lowered its price target from $950 to $825 in response to the stock's recent plunge, but maintained its buy rating on the stock. The analyst said the customer panel at Axon Week was "very bullish," and said yesterday's sell-off was due to "non-fundamental factors."

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs gave similar assessments, urging investors to buy the stock on weakness.

Expand NASDAQ : AXON Axon Enterprise Today's Change ( -10.29 %) $ -40.29 Current Price $ 351.24 Key Data Points Market Cap $28B Day's Range $ 347.44 - $ 387.05 52wk Range $ 347.28 - $ 885.91 Volume 101K Avg Vol 1.1M Gross Margin 59.65 %

What's next for Axon?

We may see more news come out of Axon Week as the conference runs until Friday, and investors should keep an eye on the court hearing starting Friday.

The company's price-to-sales ratio has fallen to close to 10, as cheap as it's been since 2023, and the business prospects continue to look bright. Given the discounted price, the stock looks like a buy.