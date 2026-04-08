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Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tanked on Wednesday

Famed "Big Short" investor Michael Burry fired his latest salvo at Palantir.

By Danny Vena, CPA Apr 8, 2026 at 3:56PM EST

Key Points

  • While the broader market was in recovery mode today, Palantir Technologies stock slumped.
  • Michael Burry continued his months-long crusade against the AI company.

In the face of a broader market recovery today, Palantir Technologies (PLTR 7.30%) was under pressure, with the stock falling as much as 7.3%. As of 3:51 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 6.6%.

The catalyst that sent the data mining and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist lower was a bleak outlook from a famed investor.

The Palantir logo superimposed over an image of the company's headquarters building.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

The Big Short

Most investors have likely heard the name Michael Burry. The noted investor predicted the subprime lending crash in 2008, making a veritable fortune in the process. He placed high-stake bets that made him $100 million personally and $725 million for his investors. His name will forever be associated with the movie that profiled these events, The Big Short.

Burry has waged a months-long campaign against Palantir and Nvidia through his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, and has taken significant short positions in the stocks -- essentially betting that their prices will fall.

He fired his latest salvo against Palantir in a post on X on Wednesday, saying that AI start-up Anthropic is "eating Palantir's lunch." Burry points to Anthropic's sizable increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), from $9 billion to $30 billion, saying the start-up "offers the easier, cheaper, intuitive solution for businesses." He went on to point out that it took Palantir 20 years to generate $5 billion in revenue. In all fairness, he fails to mention that the AI revolution began, shifting the landscape.

Palantir Technologies Stock Quote

NASDAQ: PLTR

Palantir Technologies
Today's Change
(-7.30%) $-10.27
Current Price
$130.49

In hindsight, Burry's timing seems prescient. Since his dire warnings about AI and his attacks on Palantir and Nvidia began in early November, the stocks are down 26% and 9%, respectively (as of this writing).

As I have written before, Palantir's results are the ultimate rebuttal. In the fourth quarter, revenue climbed 70% year over year, marking the 10th consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth. This was driven by 137% growth in its U.S. commercial segment, which drove adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to $0.25, up 79%. These results seem to hamstring Burry's argument.

With all due respect to his fame and his reputation, Burry has a vested interest in pushing Palantir lower. I think this is impacting his judgment.

For my money, Palantir's a buy.

Read Next

About the Author

Danny Vena, CPA
Danny Vena, CPA, is a contributing Motley Fool technology analyst specializing in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, semiconductors, software, cybersecurity, and consumer electronics. He is a Certified Public Accountant and previously worked as a controller and accountant across small and midsize businesses. Danny also served 13 years in the U.S. Army. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix.
TMFLifeIsGood
X@dannyvena

Danny Vena, CPA has positions in Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Palantir Technologies Stock Quote
Palantir Technologies
NASDAQ: PLTR
$130.46
(-7.32%)-$10.30
Nvidia Stock Quote
Nvidia
NASDAQ: NVDA
$183.89
(+0.99%)+$1.81

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