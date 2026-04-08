Why Palantir Technologies Stock Tanked on Wednesday

In the face of a broader market recovery today, Palantir Technologies (PLTR 7.30%) was under pressure, with the stock falling as much as 7.3%. As of 3:51 p.m. ET, the stock was still down 6.6%.

The catalyst that sent the data mining and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist lower was a bleak outlook from a famed investor.

The Big Short

Most investors have likely heard the name Michael Burry. The noted investor predicted the subprime lending crash in 2008, making a veritable fortune in the process. He placed high-stake bets that made him $100 million personally and $725 million for his investors. His name will forever be associated with the movie that profiled these events, The Big Short.

Burry has waged a months-long campaign against Palantir and Nvidia through his hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, and has taken significant short positions in the stocks -- essentially betting that their prices will fall.

He fired his latest salvo against Palantir in a post on X on Wednesday, saying that AI start-up Anthropic is "eating Palantir's lunch." Burry points to Anthropic's sizable increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), from $9 billion to $30 billion, saying the start-up "offers the easier, cheaper, intuitive solution for businesses." He went on to point out that it took Palantir 20 years to generate $5 billion in revenue. In all fairness, he fails to mention that the AI revolution began, shifting the landscape.

Expand NASDAQ : PLTR Palantir Technologies Today's Change ( -7.30 %) $ -10.27 Current Price $ 130.49 Key Data Points Market Cap $312B Day's Range $ 128.47 - $ 139.54 52wk Range $ 85.47 - $ 207.52 Volume 92M Avg Vol 50M Gross Margin 82.37 %

In hindsight, Burry's timing seems prescient. Since his dire warnings about AI and his attacks on Palantir and Nvidia began in early November, the stocks are down 26% and 9%, respectively (as of this writing).

As I have written before, Palantir's results are the ultimate rebuttal. In the fourth quarter, revenue climbed 70% year over year, marking the 10th consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth. This was driven by 137% growth in its U.S. commercial segment, which drove adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to $0.25, up 79%. These results seem to hamstring Burry's argument.

With all due respect to his fame and his reputation, Burry has a vested interest in pushing Palantir lower. I think this is impacting his judgment.

For my money, Palantir's a buy.