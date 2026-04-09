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Here's How Much Dividend Income You'd Have Collected If You Bought 100 Shares of VICI Properties 8 Years Ago

VICI Properties has been an income-producing machine since its IPO.

By Matt DiLallo Apr 9, 2026 at 11:15AM EST

Key Points

  • VICI Properties has paid dividends since its initial public offering in early 2018.
  • The REIT has grown its payout at a 6.6% compound annual rate since the end of 2018.

VICI Properties (VICI +1.19%) has risen like a phoenix out of the ashes. Bankrupt casino operator Caesar's Entertainment initially formed the real estate investment trust (REIT) in late 2017, and it went public in early 2018. It has grown into the largest REIT focused on owning experiential real estate.

Here's a look at how much dividend income you'd have collected if you bought 100 shares of the REIT when it went public eight years ago.

Rising stacks of coins on a stock chart with a dice on top.

Image source: Getty Images.

VICI Properties priced its IPO at $20 a share in early 2018. At that price, it would have cost about $2,000 to purchase 100 shares right around the time it went public.

The REIT started paying dividends right away. It paid a pro-rated dividend of $0.16 per share for the first quarter of 2018, based on a $0.2625 quarterly rate. VICI Properties would go on to raise the quarterly dividend to $0.2875 per share for the third quarter. As a result, an investor would have collected $99.75 in dividend income that first year.

Vici Properties Stock Quote

NYSE: VICI

Vici Properties
Today's Change
(1.19%) $0.33
Current Price
$28.06

VICI Properties has grown its dividend at a 6.6% compound annualized rate since the end of 2018, driven by rising rental rates and new investments. That's triple the dividend growth rate of similar REITs. Here's how much dividend income those 100 shares would have generated since VICI's IPO (assuming no dividend reinvestment):

Year

Annual Dividend Income

Cumulative Dividend Income

2018

$99.75

$99.75

2019

$117.00

$216.75

2020

$125.50

$342.25

2021

$138.00

$480.25

2022

$150.00

$630.25

2023

$161.00

$791.25

2024

$169.50

$960.75

2025

$176.50

$1,137.25

2026

$45.00

$1,182.25

Data source: VICI Properties. NOTE: 2026 includes dividends paid through the first quarter.

The cumulative dividend income over the past eight years is nearly 60% of an investor's original investment.

The REIT's dividend should continue rising in the future, driven by built-in rental escalation clauses and new investments. That makes VICI Properties an attractive way to make passive income from real estate.

Read Next

About the Author

Matt DiLallo
Matt DiLallo has been a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst specializing in covering dividend-paying companies, particularly in the energy and REIT sectors, since 2012. He also covers pre-IPO companies, ETFs, and other investing topics. He holds an MBA from Liberty University.
TMFmd19
X@MatthewDiLallo

Stocks Mentioned

Vici Properties Stock Quote
Vici Properties
NYSE: VICI
$28.06
(+1.19%)+$0.33
Caesars Entertainment Stock Quote
Caesars Entertainment
NASDAQ: CZR
$26.44
(-1.53%)-$0.41

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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