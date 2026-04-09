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Prediction: This Will Be Microsoft's Stock Price Next Year

Microsoft's stock has more than 50% upside.

By Keithen Drury Apr 9, 2026 at 3:35AM EST

Key Points

  • Microsoft no longer holds its premium valuation.
  • Wall Street believes Microsoft will produce strong results over the next year.

Microsoft (MSFT 0.34%) has had a terrible start to 2026. It's down more than 20% to start, but it's also off more than 30% from its all-time high. That's not a normal experience for Microsoft, as it has been down 30% or more from an all-time high only once in the past decade.

There has seldom been a better time to scoop up Microsoft shares, and I think its stock price will be much higher in 2027. How much higher? Let's take a look.

Image of Microsoft logo.

Image source: Getty Images.

Microsoft's stock is set to deliver strong returns based on valuation alone

If Microsoft was overvalued when its sell-off began, then this drop is warranted, and it isn't the buying opportunity many investors have made it out to be. Since 2020, Microsoft has traded at an earnings valuation in the mid-30s.

MSFT PE Ratio Chart

MSFT PE Ratio data by YCharts

One thing to note is that its current valuation of 23.4 times earnings is nearly the same as that of the S&P 500, which trades at 23.6 times earnings. So Microsoft has essentially lost its premium to the market.

In light of Wall Street analyst growth projections and Microsoft's past results, this doesn't make a ton of sense. During its most recent quarter, Microsoft posted solid 17% revenue growth. Next quarter, analysts expect 16% growth, and they expect 15% the quarter after that. For a stock to be growing faster than the market, most investors set the bar at 10% growth. Microsoft is clearly above this threshold, so I think it deserves a premium to the market. But just how much? Let's look at its peers.

Microsoft Stock Quote

NASDAQ: MSFT

Microsoft
Today's Change
(-0.34%) $-1.26
Current Price
$373.07

I think the most comparable stocks to Microsoft are Alphabet (GOOG +0.52%) (GOOGL +0.37%) and Apple (AAPL +0.63%), as these are two high-margin, high-quality businesses with strong track records of execution. Alphabet and Apple trade for 27.3 and 32.4 times earnings, respectively. I think a fair valuation for Microsoft is likely between the two at 30 times earnings.

Wall Street projects Microsoft will generate $19 in earnings per share at the end of fiscal year 2027 (ending June 30, 2027). A stock that generates $19 in earnings at a 30 times earnings valuation would be valued at $570 per share.

That represents a 52% upside in just over a year, which makes Microsoft a no-brainer stock to buy right now.

Read Next

About the Author

Keithen Drury
Keithen Drury is a contributing Motley Fool technology analyst covering AI, semiconductors, cybersecurity, and SaaS stocks. In addition to The Motley Fool, Keithen is a mechanical engineer and has held roles at Honeywell and smaller industrial companies like Brand Hydraulics and Lincoln Industries. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Dordt University.
TMFTripleOption

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Microsoft Stock Quote
Microsoft
NASDAQ: MSFT
$373.07
(-0.34%)-$1.26
S&P 500 Index Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index
SNPINDEX: ^GSPC
$6,824.66
(+0.62%)+$41.85
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
NASDAQ: GOOGL
$318.50
(+0.37%)+$1.18
Apple Stock Quote
Apple
NASDAQ: AAPL
$260.54
(+0.63%)+$1.64
Alphabet Stock Quote
Alphabet
NASDAQ: GOOG
$316.37
(+0.52%)+$1.63

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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