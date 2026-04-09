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Realty Income and W.P. Carey: Perfect Together

Realty Income and W.P. Carey are the two largest players in the same sector, but you might want to buy both just the same.

By Reuben Gregg Brewer Apr 9, 2026 at 9:15AM EST

Key Points

  • Realty Income and W.P. Carey are both large net lease real estate investment trusts.
  • Both REITs have portfolios that include retail and industrial properties. 

I own Realty Income (O +0.65%), the largest net lease real estate investment trust (REIT). I also own W.P. Carey (WPC +0.04%), the second-largest net lease REIT. On the surface, that suggests I'm doubling down on net-lease properties. However, there are some important nuances when you dig in a little bit.

What do Realty Income and W.P. Carey do?

Realty Income and W.P. Carey both use the net lease approach. A net lease requires the tenant to pay for most property-level operating costs. That fact leads to lower operating costs and reduced risks for the REITs. They also focus heavily on sale-leaseback transactions, meaning they buy assets from companies that turn around and become tenants. This is usually a financing transaction for the sellers, allowing them to raise cash for other purposes while retaining effective control of the property.

A person with the word risk and a bag of money balanced in front of them on a simple balance with an umbrella over the whole.

Image source: Getty Images.

Sale/leasebacks allow Realty Income and W.P. Carey to dig deeply into the seller's business. And, if a deal is consummated, to lock in a tenant they know well with a long-term lease that includes regular rent hikes. The net lease business model is attractive, but why own the two largest players in the space?

Putting them together increases diversification

Buying two REITs that do the same thing would normally increase concentration in a property sector. However, that's not exactly what's happening here, because net lease isn't a property sector so much as an investment approach.

Realty Income Stock Quote

NYSE: O

Realty Income
Today's Change
(0.65%) $0.41
Current Price
$63.20

Realty Income's portfolio is focused on single-tenant retail properties, which account for nearly 80% of its rents. The rest of the rent roll is made up of industrial assets (15% of rents) and "other" (the remainder). Realty Income's "other" category includes some large, one-off properties, such as casinos and data centers. W.P. Carey's portfolio is tilted the other way, with industrial assets making up nearly two-thirds of the rent roll. The rest is retail (22%) and "other" (the remainder).

In other words, when you dig into the actual portfolios these two large net lease REITs own, they complement each other. Owning both leads to a more balanced overall property portfolio.

W.P. Carey Stock Quote

NYSE: WPC

W.P. Carey
Today's Change
(0.04%) $0.03
Current Price
$71.45

Realty Income and W.P. Carey have attractive yields

If you are looking for dividend stocks today, you'll also appreciate the fact that Realty Income and W.P. Carey have lofty yields, at 5.2% and 5.3%, respectively. While either one would be interesting on its own, owning both of these large net lease REITs could be the best option of all.

Read Next

About the Author

Reuben Gregg Brewer
Reuben Gregg Brewer is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, utilities, REITs, and consumer staples. He is the former director of research at Value Line Publishing, where he rose from mutual fund analyst to equity analyst before leading all research operations. Reuben holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from SUNY Purchase, a master’s in social work from Columbia University, and an MBA from Regis University. He has been featured as a financial expert on CNBC and in the Financial Times, Barron’s, and InvestmentNews.
TMFReubenGBrewer

Stocks Mentioned

Realty Income Stock Quote
Realty Income
NYSE: O
$63.20
(+0.65%)+$0.41
W.P. Carey Stock Quote
W.P. Carey
NYSE: WPC
$71.45
(+0.04%)+$0.03

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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