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Why Eli Lilly Stock Jumped This Week

A new weight loss pill is expanding the pharmaceutical leader's already massive market opportunity.

By Joe Tenebruso May 3, 2026 at 8:48PM EST

Key Points

  • Mounjaro and Zepbound are driving Eli Lilly's earnings sharply higher.
  • Foundayo looks like another top-seller.

Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY +0.44%) rose this past week after the medicine maker reported skyrocketing profits fueled by sales of its blockbuster weight loss drugs.

A healthcare professional is looking at medicine.

Image source: Getty Images.

Demand for GLP-1 drugs is booming

Eli Lilly's revenue surged 56% year over year to $19.8 billion in the first quarter.

The healthcare giant has been working with regulators to lower prices for several of its products. But these discounts were more than offset by volume gains. In all, realized prices declined by 13%, while volume climbed 65%.

Eli Lilly Stock Quote

NYSE: LLY

Eli Lilly
Today's Change
(0.44%) $4.27
Current Price
$967.60

The company's massively popular GLP-1 drugs Mounjaro and Zepbound were particularly powerful growth drivers, with sales rising 125% and 80%, respectively, to $8.7 billion and $4.2 billion.

All told, Eli Lilly's adjusted net income soared 155% to $7.7 billion, or $8.55 per share. That handily exceeded Wall Street's estimates, which had called for per-share profits of $6.79.

Foundayo should help to expand the GLP-1 market

These excellent results prompted Eli Lilly to raise its revenue and adjusted earnings per share targets to $82 billion to $85 billion and $35.50 to $37. That's up from a prior forecast of $80 billion to $83 billion and $33.50 to $35.

The drugmaker's new GLP-1 pill, Foundayo, is expected to fuel further gains. The once-daily pill is a more convenient option than Eli Lilly's injectable GLP-1 drugs. More than 20,000 people are already taking the recently FDA-approved pill just several weeks after its launch.

"Foundayo will meaningfully expand the number of people who can benefit from GLP-1s," CEO David Ricks said.

Read Next

About the Author

Joe Tenebruso
Joe Tenebruso is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst with more than 3,000 financial bylines to his name. Joe was an investment analyst for Stock Advisor, Income Investor, Crypto Society, and other top-rated investing services. He also managed Tier 1 Investments, a market-crushing real-money portfolio with 24.58% annualized returns. Joe graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.
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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Eli Lilly Stock Quote
Eli Lilly
NYSE: LLY
$967.60
(+0.44%)+$4.27

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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