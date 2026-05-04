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Why Wall Street's Quiet Monday Turned Into a Rocky Afternoon

Markets started quiet but turned rocky by midday. Here's what's moving the Dow, Nasdaq-100, and S&P 500 this afternoon.

By Anders Bylund May 4, 2026 at 2:29PM EST

Key Points

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 0.8% while the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 are slightly negative.
  • Micron Technology jumped 6% on bullish AI commentary, but Apple and Broadcom dragged down the cap-weighted indexes.
  • Berkshire Hathaway reported $408.4 billion in cash and short-term investments over the weekend, a new record.

This morning, I was planning to talk about a quiet start to the week. In the early session, Wall Street looked downright sleepy with the three big stock market indexes hovering near the breakeven line.

But the calm didn't last. As of this writing at 1:46 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 1.13%) is down by a significant 0.8%. The Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.41%) are still doing all right, but all three have dipped below the 0% line.

^NDX Chart

^NDX data by YCharts

Big tech giveth and taketh away

The cap-weighted indexes are a mixed bag today. Memory chip giant Micron Technology (MU +6.43%) is up 6% due to bullish market commentary by CEO Sanjay Mehrotra. AI-based demand for memory chips is hotter than ever.

But the far larger tech titans Apple (AAPL 1.18%) and Broadcom (AVGO 1.15%) are down by 1%-2%. That's more than enough to outweigh Micron's bullish effect on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100.

A frowning person holds a piggy bank.

Image source: Getty Images.

As usual, the Dow is a different story. The 7 largest weight-adjusted moves today are all bearish -- but it's more about lofty stock prices than big swings. The top needle-movers are a 1.8% price drop for Goldman Sachs (GS 2.25%) and a 1.3% drawdown in Caterpillar (CAT 1.66%), both of which trade at roughly $900 per share nowadays.

The catalysts behind these modest price drops are not exactly surprising. Military tensions are flaring up again in the Strait of Hormuz, and prediction markets expect the conflict to last until August or longer. As a result, oil prices are up 3% today. According to AAA, the average gas price is about $4.46 per gallon today, up from $4.11 a week ago and $3.17 in May 2025.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock Quote

DJINDICES: ^DJI

Dow Jones Industrial Average
Today's Change
(-1.13%) $-557.37
Current Price
$48941.90

Buckle up for a bumpy week (and maybe more)

So Wall Street's week is off to a rocky start, although the underlying price moves are fairly modest. Things will probably change over the next few days, as the Q1 earnings season rolls on with hundreds of big names reporting their recent results. Geopolitical tensions and the resulting oil price volatility will only add to the instability.

Speaking of earnings, Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA 1.06%) (BRKB 0.95%) released its Q1 report over the weekend. Warren Buffett's insurance-based conglomerate is sitting on more uninvested cash than ever, with $408.4 billion of cash and short-term investments in Q1 2026. That's up from $387.0 billion three months earlier.

If Warren Buffett's successors are hoarding cash right now, it might make sense to follow suit. Market makers didn't exactly love the report, and Berkshire's stock is also down by roughly 1% today after starting out on a mildly positive note.

Read Next

About the Author

Anders Bylund
Anders Bylund is a contributing Motley Fool media and technology analyst covering semiconductors, cloud computing, internet infrastructure, quantum computing, and streaming media. Previously, Anders was a systems administrator for Nielsen Technology and CSX, gaining hands-on experience with enterprise-class systems. He was also a freelance writer for Ars Technica, TIME, USA Today, CNN, WIRED, and AOL's Daily Finance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in library and information sciences from Florida State University. He believes in coyotes and time as an abstract.
TMFZahrim
X@TMFZahrim

Anders Bylund has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom, Caterpillar, and Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Stocks Mentioned

Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock Quote
Dow Jones Industrial Average
DJINDICES: ^DJI
$48,941.90
(-1.13%)-$557.37
S&P 500 Index Stock Quote
S&P 500 Index
SNPINDEX: ^GSPC
$7,200.75
(-0.41%)-$29.37
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
NYSE: BRKA
$703,000.00
(-1.03%)-$7,300.00
Berkshire Hathaway Stock Quote
Berkshire Hathaway
NYSE: BRKB
$469.00
(-0.85%)-$4.01
Goldman Sachs Group Stock Quote
Goldman Sachs Group
NYSE: GS
$903.27
(-2.21%)-$20.44
Apple Stock Quote
Apple
NASDAQ: AAPL
$276.80
(-1.19%)-$3.35
Broadcom Stock Quote
Broadcom
NASDAQ: AVGO
$416.43
(-1.15%)-$4.85
Caterpillar Stock Quote
Caterpillar
NYSE: CAT
$874.78
(-1.67%)-$14.89
Micron Technology Stock Quote
Micron Technology
NASDAQ: MU
$577.06
(+6.43%)+$34.85

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

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