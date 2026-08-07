Oklo (OKLO +14.77%) recently provided a business update. The advanced nuclear technology company announced that on August 5th, its Groves Isotope Test Reactor in Texas achieved first criticality, a milestone marking the first time a nuclear reactor has reached a self-sustaining nuclear fission chain reaction.

Here’s a closer look at this news and what it means for the nuclear energy stock.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Why this specific milestone matters

Achieving first criticality at its Groves site is noteworthy for a few reasons. It’s the first project in the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Reactor Pilot Program to reach criticality from a greenfield site (previously undeveloped) on private land. Oklo also reached criticality less than a year after construction began, which the company believes is the fastest privately funded, privately sited nuclear reactor build in history. Finally, Groves now serves as a repeatable blueprint the company can use for future facilities.

It’s also important to make the distinction that this achievement occurred at the company’s Groves Isotopes Facility and not at one of its Aurora commercial power projects. The company continues to target a late 2027 to early 2028 operational date for its Aurora project at the Idaho National Laboratory (Aurora-INL) and an early 2030 start-up for the first phase of its Aurora-Ohio powerhouse to support Meta’s data centers.

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What this means for Oklo stock

Achieving first criticality at Groves is important for Oklo. That facility establishes an operational foundation for future commercial isotope production. It’s part of the company’s strategy to build domestic isotope production capabilities for healthcare, industry, research, space, and national security operations. It’s a potentially high-margin business that’s complementary to its nuclear power and nuclear fuel businesses.

The Groves news, along with the company’s second-quarter business update, is already proving to be a catalyst for the stock. Oklo shares surged more than 10% on Aug. 7th, the day after it provided this update. The brisk pace achieved in the first criticality at Groves helps de-risk the company’s plan by providing tangible proof that it can considerably accelerate the country’s nuclear deployment timeline.

Oklo believes it has established a new benchmark for the Reactor Pilot Program that should set the stage for future large-scale deployment of advanced nuclear power. The program created a pathway that allowed engineering, construction, commissioning, and operational preparation to progress alongside the DOE's safety review and authorization. Oklo believes that Groves demonstrates the industry can deploy nuclear power quickly in the future, with timelines "measured in months rather than years" when developers, suppliers, and regulators work together on an integrated approach.

Oklo is executing

Oklo has grand ambitions, including developing fast-fission power plants to meet AI’s voracious power needs and establishing a domestic supply chain for vital isotopes. By quickly achieving first criticality at Groves, Oklo is proving that it can execute its plan. The next major milestone to keep an eye on is its progress in bringing Aurora-INL online, which would validate its powerhouse platform. If Oklo can continue executing, its stock should have the power to keep rallying.