Shares of quickly growing, hand-crafted beverages chain Dutch Bros (BROS -0.60%) are down 20% this week after the company reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. The company grew sales and net income by 32% and 34%, respectively, easily sailing past analysts' expectations. Same-shop sales rose 5.8% during the quarter as well, highlighting that this was not solely expansion-driven growth. Management also raised sales guidance for 2026 to roughly a 29% increase compared to last year.

Despite the impressive figures, Dutch Bros' stock dropped as the market wrestled with a couple of surprising new items.

Expand NYSE : BROS Dutch Bros Today's Change ( -0.60 %) $ -0.32 Current Price $ 53.01 Key Data Points Market Cap $8.8B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 52.21 - $ 53.95 52wk Range $ 44.58 - $ 74.65 Volume 7.2M Avg Vol 3.6M Gross Margin 24.82%

The first thing the market seems to be assessing is Dutch Bros' hefty capital expenditures guidance of $350 million to $370 million. While the company is in high-growth mode as it tries to expand from 1,200 locations today to 2,029 by 2029, this new capex outlook represented a 49% increase from 2025 -- surpassing its sales growth this year. That said, this isn't an inherently bad thing. It just means that Dutch Bros is making a bigger bet on its growth opportunities right now, slightly upping its risk-reward potential.

In addition to this guidance, management announced it was acquiring 65 Salad and Go locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Nevada, and Arizona after the chain went bankrupt. While this probably helps explain some of the higher 2026 capex, it also suggests that 2027's capex may be elevated as the company transforms these locations into new Dutch Bros shops. Again, this isn't inherently bad, but it raises the stakes for Dutch Bros' already ambitious expansion plans.

Ultimately, I think this was an excellent quarter from the company -- especially considering that cash from operations still covers its expansion spending. Trading at 27 times cash from operations, Dutch Bros isn't outrageously priced considering its growth prospects, loyal customer base, and nascent food and rewards programs. I'll be looking to add to my position in the company over the coming weeks and believe Dutch Bros' culture and blend of iced coffees, homemade energy drinks, and other handcrafted drinks stand out from the crowd.