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While the dog days of summer may be taking a bite out of some stocks today, Fluor (FLR +16.92%) stock is flourishing. Shares of the construction and engineering stock soared to a new 52-week high this morning as investors celebrated the company's second-quarter 2026 financial results, reported yesterday after the market closed.

As of 11:24 a.m. ET, Fluor shares are up 16.5%.

celebrating investor works on desktop computer.

Image source: Getty Images.

Fluor flew past analysts' expectations -- and that's just part of the story

Growing revenue 9% year-over-year, Fluor reported sales of $4.3 billion in Q2 2026. The company also achieved strong profit growth, reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91, about 112% higher than the $0.43 it reported during the same period last year.

Fluor Stock Quote

NYSE: FLR

Fluor
Today's Change
(16.92%) $8.25
Current Price
$57.00

Analysts had anticipated Fluor posting revenue of $3.9 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.70.

In addition to growth at the top and bottom of the income statement, Fluor increased the awards it received last quarter to $6.1 billion, up from $1.8 billion in the same period last year. The company's urban solutions business increased new awards to $3.2 billion in Q2 2026 from $0.9 billion in Q2 2025, driven by a fertilizer project in Canada, an incremental life sciences award in the U.S., and an infrastructure project in Europe.

Should investors look to Fluor stock to build a better portfolio?

With Fluor crushing analysts' Q2 2026 expectations, it's unsurprising that the infrastructure stock is ripping higher today. Potential investors may want to wait for a pullback before proceeding with a purchase at this point, though, holding off until the initial exuberance for the company's strong financial results wears off.

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About the Author

Scott Levine
Scott Levine is a contributing Motley Fool stock market analyst covering energy, industrials, technology, and materials. He is also a high school English teacher and a small business owner. He holds a bachelor’s degree in English and creative writing from Binghamton University, a master’s degree in secondary education from Adelphi University, and an advanced certificate in school building leadership from CUNY Queens College. A crossword puzzle enthusiast, he has solved more than 3,100 New York Times puzzles with a 97% solve rate.
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Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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Fluor Stock Quote
Fluor
NYSE: FLR
$57.00
(+16.92%)+$8.25
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