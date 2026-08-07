While the dog days of summer may be taking a bite out of some stocks today, Fluor (FLR +16.92%) stock is flourishing. Shares of the construction and engineering stock soared to a new 52-week high this morning as investors celebrated the company's second-quarter 2026 financial results, reported yesterday after the market closed.
As of 11:24 a.m. ET, Fluor shares are up 16.5%.
Fluor flew past analysts' expectations -- and that's just part of the story
Growing revenue 9% year-over-year, Fluor reported sales of $4.3 billion in Q2 2026. The company also achieved strong profit growth, reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91, about 112% higher than the $0.43 it reported during the same period last year.
NYSE: FLR
Key Data Points
Analysts had anticipated Fluor posting revenue of $3.9 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.70.
In addition to growth at the top and bottom of the income statement, Fluor increased the awards it received last quarter to $6.1 billion, up from $1.8 billion in the same period last year. The company's urban solutions business increased new awards to $3.2 billion in Q2 2026 from $0.9 billion in Q2 2025, driven by a fertilizer project in Canada, an incremental life sciences award in the U.S., and an infrastructure project in Europe.
Should investors look to Fluor stock to build a better portfolio?
With Fluor crushing analysts' Q2 2026 expectations, it's unsurprising that the infrastructure stock is ripping higher today. Potential investors may want to wait for a pullback before proceeding with a purchase at this point, though, holding off until the initial exuberance for the company's strong financial results wears off.