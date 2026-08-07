While the dog days of summer may be taking a bite out of some stocks today, Fluor (FLR +16.92%) stock is flourishing. Shares of the construction and engineering stock soared to a new 52-week high this morning as investors celebrated the company's second-quarter 2026 financial results, reported yesterday after the market closed.

As of 11:24 a.m. ET, Fluor shares are up 16.5%.

Fluor flew past analysts' expectations -- and that's just part of the story

Growing revenue 9% year-over-year, Fluor reported sales of $4.3 billion in Q2 2026. The company also achieved strong profit growth, reporting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91, about 112% higher than the $0.43 it reported during the same period last year.

Expand NYSE : FLR Fluor Today's Change ( 16.92 %) $ 8.25 Current Price $ 57.00 Key Data Points Market Cap $8.0B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 53.63 - $ 57.65 52wk Range $ 39.33 - $ 57.65 Volume 8M Avg Vol 2.8M Gross Margin -162.66%

Analysts had anticipated Fluor posting revenue of $3.9 billion and adjusted EPS of $0.70.

In addition to growth at the top and bottom of the income statement, Fluor increased the awards it received last quarter to $6.1 billion, up from $1.8 billion in the same period last year. The company's urban solutions business increased new awards to $3.2 billion in Q2 2026 from $0.9 billion in Q2 2025, driven by a fertilizer project in Canada, an incremental life sciences award in the U.S., and an infrastructure project in Europe.

Should investors look to Fluor stock to build a better portfolio?

With Fluor crushing analysts' Q2 2026 expectations, it's unsurprising that the infrastructure stock is ripping higher today. Potential investors may want to wait for a pullback before proceeding with a purchase at this point, though, holding off until the initial exuberance for the company's strong financial results wears off.