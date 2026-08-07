Shares of JFrog (FROG +7.80%) charged sharply higher on Friday, surging as much as 15.9%. As of 12:18 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 7.3%.

The catalyst that sent the continuous software release management (CSRM) specialist higher was its quarterly earnings report, which was far better than expected.

Surprisingly robust result

For the second quarter, JFrog generated revenue of $163.8 million, which climbed 29% year over year. This resulted in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27, up 50%.

To put those numbers in context, analysts' consensus estimates called for revenue of $155.64 million and EPS of $0.24, so Twilio exceeded both metrics with room to spare.

Cloud revenue continued to dominate the conversation, growing 53% year over year to $87.5 million, now accounting for 53% of total revenue, up from 45% this time last year. At the same time, customers spending more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed 20%, while those spending $1 million or more jumped 59%. Moreover, the company's net dollar retention rate hit 121%, indicating that existing customers spent 21% more than in the prior-year quarter.

Expand NASDAQ : FROG JFrog Today's Change ( 7.80 %) $ 6.48 Current Price $ 89.52 Key Data Points Market Cap $11B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 84.79 - $ 96.25 52wk Range $ 34.05 - $ 99.22 Volume 4.4M Avg Vol 2.9M Gross Margin 77.60%

CEO and co-founder Shlomi Ben Haim lauded the results, saying, "Q2 reflected the strength of our strategy and the disciplined execution of the JFrog team." He went on to say that artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping how software is created, and "We believe JFrog is well positioned to capture this long-term opportunity while continuing to execute with discipline and efficiency."

In light of the company's robust results, management raised JFrog's full-year revenue forecast to $650 million at the midpoint of its guidance, up from its previous outlook of $630 million issued just three months ago.

Over the past year, investors have feared that AI would begin to automate many tasks that have historically been handled by enterprise software. The strength of JFrog's results suggests those fears may be overblown.