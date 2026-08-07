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Redwire Corporation (RDW +14.88%) stock finished Friday up 14.9% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

Shares of the space hardware and defense drone builder rose for the second day following the release of its second-quarter report, which came in well ahead of expectations.

Redwire Stock Quote

NYSE: RDW

Redwire
Today's Change
(14.88%) $1.76
Current Price
$13.59

Record revenue and a SpaceX partnership fuel the rally

Redwire reported its Q2 results after the closing bell on Wednesday. Revenue hit a record $117.1 million, up nearly 90% from a year ago. Wall Street was expecting $9 million less.

Adjusted loss per share was a better-than-expected $0.09, and gross margin jumped to 27.8% from negative 30.9% a year earlier. Contracted backlog -- signed work the company hasn't delivered yet -- reached a record $542.1 million, though Redwire left its full-year revenue guidance of $450 million to $500 million unchanged.

A rocket in flight.

Image source: Getty Images.

Then yesterday, the company said it had agreed to buy the entire capacity of a SpaceX Starfall spacecraft for a mission planned in 2028. It will carry up to 32 of the company's PIL-BOX units -- small containers that run pharmaceutical experiments in microgravity.

Why Redwire is still a high-risk bet

Redwire is certainly heading in the right direction, but it still loses money on a consolidated basis. Adjusted EBITDA was negative $3.2 million last quarter, and free cash flow (FCF) was negative $35.3 million.

This is still a high-risk stock, though potentially high-reward.

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About the Author

Johnny Rice
Johnny Rice is a contributing writer for The Motley Fool covering tech stocks. He previously contributed to various financial publications.
TMFJohnnyRice

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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Redwire Stock Quote
Redwire
NYSE: RDW
$13.59
(+14.88%)+$1.76
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