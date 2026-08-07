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Shares of Twilio (TWLO +24.89%) charged sharply higher on Friday, surging as much as 26.5%. As of 10:34 a.m. ET, the stock was still up 25.9%.

The catalyst that sent the cloud communications specialist higher was its quarterly earnings report, which was far better than expected.

The Twilio logo superimposed over a picture of the company's headquarters building.

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Surprisingly robust result

For the second quarter, Twilio generated revenue of $1.5 billion, which climbed 22% year over year. This resulted in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47, up 24%.

To put those numbers in context, analysts' consensus estimates called for revenue of $1.43 billion and EPS of $1.32, so Twilio exceeded both metrics by a wide margin.

The strength of the results was broad-based, with growth coming from the company's voice, messaging, software add-ons, and AI-powered products. Not only did Twilio continue to add new customers, but existing customers continued to spend more, as evidenced by the company's dollar-based net expansion rate of 116%. Put another way, existing customers spend 16% more this quarter than in the prior-year period.

Twilio Stock Quote

NYSE: TWLO

Twilio
Today's Change
(24.89%) $48.08
Current Price
$241.28

CEO Khozema Shipchandler lauded the record results, saying, "We are in a powerful new chapter at Twilio, marked by another quarter of organic growth acceleration as well as record profitability and free cash flow."

In light of the company's robust results, management raised Twilio's full-year forecast to 18% to 18.5% growth, up from its previous outlook of 14.5% growth at the midpoint of its guidance range.

The past year has been marked by fears that artificial intelligence (AI) will eliminate the need for many software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings. The strength of Twilio's results suggests those fears are overblown.

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About the Author

Danny Vena, CPA
Danny Vena, CPA, is a contributing Motley Fool technology analyst specializing in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, semiconductors, software, cybersecurity, and consumer electronics. He is a Certified Public Accountant and previously worked as a controller and accountant across small and midsize businesses. Danny also served 13 years in the U.S. Army. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Phoenix.
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Twilio Stock Quote
Twilio
NYSE: TWLO
$241.28
(+24.89%)+$48.08
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