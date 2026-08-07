If I had to pick one quantum computing stock that looks set up for disappointment after its upcoming earnings, Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT +4.62%) would be near the top of the list.

The company has a genuinely interesting photonics story, but the way the numbers line up heading into Q2 earnings (coming on Monday, Aug. 10) makes it easy for reality to fall short of the hopes built up around it.

QCI's first-quarter 2026 results read like a classic early‑stage deep-tech profile. Revenue jumped from $39,000 a year ago to $3.7 million, driven mostly by acquiring Luminar Semiconductor and NuCrypt, not by organic growth in its existing quantum products. Operating expenses soared to $19.8 million, up 139%, as the company added people and absorbed transaction costs. It still posted a net loss of $4.1 million despite ending the quarter with about $1.4 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments on the balance sheet.

That mix of tiny revenue, big losses, and huge cash is unusual. It creates an expectation that QCI will turn that war chest into visible traction fast.

Expand NASDAQ : QUBT Quantum Computing Today's Change ( 4.62 %) $ 0.41 Current Price $ 9.18 Key Data Points Market Cap $2.1B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 8.75 - $ 9.21 52wk Range $ 6.18 - $ 25.84 Volume 9.2M Avg Vol 18.8M Gross Margin -15399.17%

Quantum Computing Inc. is in the early stages

Underneath those numbers is a broad but early business. QCI is positioning itself as a vertically integrated photonics and quantum optics company, with room‑temperature quantum optimization systems in its Dirac line, reservoir‑computing hardware for machine learning, thin‑film lithium niobate photonic chips, and sensing and cybersecurity devices. It runs Fab 1 in Arizona to manufacture TFLN photonic integrated circuits and has won contracts, including one from NIST, to design and fabricate those chips. As of March 31, the contract backlog was about $16 million, which does give some visibility into future demand.

The problem is that backlog and acquisitions do not automatically translate into clean, high‑margin quantum revenue. QCI itself has said that Fab 1 has only begun small‑batch manufacturing and that gross margins remain low due to underutilization and high overhead. Integration of Luminar and NuCrypt is still ongoing, with overlapping roles and engineering challenges around achieving the needed quality for photonics‑based quantum devices. Pre‑Q2 commentary pegs revenue estimates around $4.7 million, which would be a modest step up from Q1.

If the actual print shows only a slight increase, continued heavy losses, and no clear evidence that the photonic foundry or Dirac systems are scaling with paying customers, I think investors who bought the stock for a near‑term quantum growth story will be disappointed.