Although some skeptics frame demand for memory chips and the acceleration in capital expenditures (capex) by artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers as a bubble, recent remarks from Elon Musk cut through this narrative with unusual clarity.

During the recent earnings call for Space Exploration Technologies, otherwise known as SpaceX, Musk said that "memory output is increasing by around 20% per year" while "demand is increasing by 200% a year, maybe higher."

This dynamic positions pure-play memory producers like Micron Technology (MU -0.44%) for outsize gains, making now a compelling entry point for investors who understand the forces of bringing next-generation AI applications into production amid the rising demand for the infrastructure that supports these developments.

Memory specialists are in an advantageous position right now

In a mature industry, 20% annual growth in output would normally be celebrated. The explosion of AI workloads has, however, shifted adoption of specialized chips into an exponential regime. Training large language models and inference deployments consumes ever-larger volumes of high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, with each new generation multiplying the requirement.

When demand grows by an order of magnitude faster than supply, scarcity becomes inevitable. Under these conditions, basic economics suggests that prices rise and profit margins expand for the businesses that can deliver the resource in question.

Micron focuses on advanced DRAM and HBM, placing it directly in the center of the bottleneck Musk cites. Smart investors have already recognized how rising capex is affecting Micron, as the company's pricing power is directly fueling improved profitability and helping fund aggressive manufacturing scale.

Why now is the time to buy Micron stock

The stock market often overreacts to short-term signals even when longer-term fundamentals remain intact. Micron stock reached an all-time high in late June, only to sell off considerably shortly after. Micron's decline reflects both a familiar pattern of profit-taking after a strong rally and ongoing skepticism surrounding AI infrastructure spending.

Musk's observation about memory prices reframes Micron's decline as noise rather than a signal that shares should continue to plummet. If memory remains the binding constraint for data center build-outs, this would imply Micron is in the early phase of capacity expansion rather than the late phase of excess supply. Against this backdrop, capital will continue to flow toward the memory bottleneck, benefiting the companies that produce it.

Buying Micron stock on the dip means investors gain exposure to rising memory prices at a steep discount to the valuation the market assigned just a handful of weeks earlier. In other words, Micron's sell-off does not erase the supply-demand gap in the memory market; rather, it temporarily lowers the valuation multiple while the physical shortage persists. For investors who agree with Musk's framing, Micron's current price point represents a much more attractive risk-reward profile than the levels that prevailed during the all-time high.

Expand NASDAQ : MU Micron Technology Today's Change ( -0.44 %) $ -3.90 Current Price $ 877.57 Key Data Points Market Cap $991B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 847.02 - $ 904.80 52wk Range $ 113.46 - $ 1255.00 Volume 34.6M Avg Vol 52.4M Gross Margin 72.60% Dividend Yield 0.06%

Why Micron stock can sustain upside in the years ahead

System designers should continue demanding denser, faster memory solutions -- reinforcing the need for the very products Micron supplies. At the same time, scarcity underscores the strategic value of reliable production capacity, giving manufacturers like Micron greater leverage in securing long-term contracts.

Investors who correctly interpret the imbalance Musk alluded to will treat Micron's recent sell-off as an opportunity to buy the dip rather than a reason to exit their position. The capex supercycle is not ending. Instead, it is being rewritten by a genuine shortage that only additional output can relieve.

Identifying memory as the limiting factor in data center expansion does not signal a peak in the AI build-out. It explains why demand for Micron's products should remain elevated, prices are more likely to continue rising, and the stock offers a rational place to invest right now.