The stablecoin network Tron (TRX +0.46%) onboarded about $2.2 billion in stablecoins in the 30-day period ending on Aug. 4, lifting the total value parked on its network to $91.6 billion. Over the same stretch, the whole stablecoin market shrank by $2.7 billion.

A coin gaining while the asset that underpins its entire chain is receding sure looks like a bullish signal. But there's a bit more going on under the hood here, so let's investigate in more detail whether Tron is actually worth buying or not.

This was a big increase on a much bigger base

Tron's stablecoin float was already near $89.4 billion a month ago, making the newly onboarded assets a 2.4% increase. That's not bad at all, but it isn't transformational for the network's capabilities or growth prospects, nor for the thesis in favor of buying its coin.

The main reason it's hard to celebrate the network's new inflows is that its stablecoin base is highly concentrated, leaving it exposed to significant risks beyond its control. Tether accounts for 97.9% of stablecoin dollars on the chain, so it has a significant say in Tron's fate.

Expand CRYPTO : TRX TRON Today's Change ( 0.46 %) $ 0.00 Current Price $ 0.33 Key Data Points Market Cap $31B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 0.33 - $ 0.33 52wk Range $ 0.27 - $ 0.38 Volume 239M

If Tether ever becomes insolvent -- which is not a paranoid concern whatsoever, given how many stablecoins fail -- it will almost certainly be the end of the road for the chain, and its coin's value would likely evaporate rapidly. Its latest quarterly attestation, covering the period ending June 30, showed reserves exceeding its liabilities by $4.1 billion.

Furthermore, nothing holds the new stablecoin balances in place on the chain.

There's no exit penalty or on-chain economy to ensure that new capital is retained, and there's also no incoming upgrade or new partnership acting as a catalyst to stoke inflow. In other words, Tron's odds of retaining the $2.2 billion in inflows, as well as the rest of its stablecoin capital, are poor over the long run.

Can Tron's stablecoin growth reach holders?

There's another challenge here that makes it hard to recommend investing in Tron, even as its network is attracting more stablecoins.

Tron doesn't charge transaction fees directly in its native token, unlike most chains, though it does incur a cost for transactions. Instead, each wallet has two resource registers: bandwidth (the byte size of a transaction) and energy (the computing cost of running a smart contract). Users get those resources by staking their TRX or, far less often, burning it, destroying those coins for good and removing them from the circulating supply.

But an idle $1 billion requires no resources to maintain. Moreover, the burn rate hasn't been sufficient. In the first quarter of 2026, Tron minted roughly 352.3 million new TRX and only burned 281.8 million TRX, making for a net addition of 70.5 million coins.

So buying this coin means hoping it can grow faster than its supply inflates, which hasn't been happening. When paired with its other issues, it isn't worth buying right now, even if it just onboarded some new capital.