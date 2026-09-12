The stock market is trading near all-time highs. JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.76%) CEO Jamie Dimon is warning Wall Street about tectonic plates beneath the financial surface that could "cause meaningful disruptions when they shift or collide." Some of the risks include geopolitical conflict, inflation, and elevated debt levels. If you are looking for high-yield dividend stocks in this environment, you need to focus on resilient businesses.

Here's why Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -1.09%), Realty Income (O -0.12%), and PepsiCo (PEP -0.24%) should be on your short list in September. And, the best part, is that the lowest yield on this list is roughly 4x higher than the miserly 1% yield on offer from the S&P 500 index (^GSPC +0.86%).

These dividends have lived through hard times

Of the high-yield investments on this list, Enterprise Products Partners has the shorted streak of annual distribution increases at 28 years. However, that's about as long as the midstream master limited partnership (MLP) has been publicly traded. Real estate investment trust (REIT) Realty Income's streak is 31 years. And PepsiCo, one of the world's largest consumer staples businesses, has an incredible 53-year track record, making it a Dividend King.

As of this writing, it is 2026, so each of those streaks started before the dot-com crash and survived it. They continued through the Great Recession, when there were legitimate concerns that the global financial system would collapse. And they got through the coronavirus pandemic, when governments around the world effectively shuttered their economies. If you need a dividend you can count on, these three high-yielders have proven they can keep paying through extreme adversity.

Expand NYSE : EPD Enterprise Products Partners Today's Change ( -1.09 %) $ -0.43 Current Price $ 38.90 Key Data Points Market Cap $84B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 38.84 - $ 39.51 52wk Range $ 30.01 - $ 40.16 Volume 1.6M Avg Vol 2.9M Gross Margin 12.98% Dividend Yield 5.67%

Enterprise lets you sidestep commodity risk in the energy sector

North American midstream giant Enterprise Products Partners has the highest yield at 5.6%. The MLP operates in the highly volatile energy sector, but it is a very boring business that throws off reliable cash flows. That's because its collection of energy infrastructure assets, such as pipelines, helps to move oil and natural gas around the world. It charges fees for the use of its assets, so the prices of oil and natural gas aren't the driving force of its business; demand for these vital fuels is.

Expand NYSE : O Realty Income Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 85 /100 Today's Change ( -0.12 %) $ -0.07 Current Price $ 59.50 Key Data Points Market Cap $56B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 59.18 - $ 59.85 52wk Range $ 55.86 - $ 67.94 Volume 6.4M Avg Vol 5.6M Gross Margin 50.82% Dividend Yield 5.45%

Realty Income has a diversified global footprint and a net lease focus

Realty Income's 5.3% yield is backed by a massive portfolio of single-tenant net lease properties. A net lease requires the tenant to pay most property-level operating costs, thereby reducing Realty Income's expenses and risk. Meanwhile, the portfolio includes over 15,500 assets spread across North America and Europe. While roughly 80% of its properties are retail, that is the most liquid net lease asset class. Its industrial exposure and other properties, such as casinos and data centers, add meaningfully to diversification. And the REIT has been expanding its reach into debt financing and institutional asset management, complementary areas that add even more diversification.

Expand NASDAQ : PEP PepsiCo Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 69 /100 Today's Change ( -0.24 %) $ -0.33 Current Price $ 136.32 Key Data Points Market Cap $186B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 136.04 - $ 137.49 52wk Range $ 133.73 - $ 171.48 Volume 8.8M Avg Vol 8.3M Gross Margin 53.98% Dividend Yield 4.26%

PepsiCo sells low-cost products that people buy regularly

PepsiCo has the most impressive streak by far, as its 53 years of increases puts it on the Dividend King list. The current 4.3% yield is historically high, as the consumer staples giant faces headwinds. However, PepsiCo has successfully navigated headwinds many times over the past 53 years. It is highly likely to do so again. One key feature here is the company's diversified business, with industry-leading positions in beverages, snacks, and packaged food products.

Consider adding all three dividend stocks in September

Of the three high-yield dividend stocks here, PepsiCo is probably the riskiest choice. But that speaks more to the low-risk nature of Enterprise and Realty Income than to the risks posed by PepsiCo. With well-above market yields and incredible dividend histories, this trio could enhance your income stream while, at the same time, helping you sleep at night. Now, before the tectonic plates Jamie Dimon warned about crash together, is the time to add reliable dividend stocks like these to your portfolio.