The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a group of 30 stocks in various categories that represent some of the largest and most important companies in the U.S. It doesn't change frequently, but it replaced Verizon with Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG +1.53%)(GOOGL +1.77%) in June.

That reflects shifting economic trends. Nvidia (NVDA -0.03%), Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft are already Dow components, and the index's heavyweights are mostly mature industry powerhouses. However, not all of them are performing well today, and not all of them are growth machines. Nike, for example, has been struggling lately, and Procter & Gamble generally reports single-digit sales increases.

Nvidia, Alphabet, and American Express (AXP +1.24%) have been unstoppable lately, and they're worth buying today.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia is the largest company in the world, and it's far from done. It sits at the epicenter of artificial intelligence (AI) development, and its products are critical for hyperscalers to run their large-language models (LLM). Although there are now many chip designers that can take care of some of the processes, none are as powerful or as in demand as Nvidia's.

On the company's fiscal 2027 second quarter (ended July 26) earnings call, CFO Colette Kress updated investors that management expects revenue to increased 70% in fiscal 2028, and that's "a supply constrained outlook." The implication is that the demand is much higher, so high that Nvidia cannot address it.

Expand NASDAQ : NVDA Nvidia Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 94 /100 Today's Change ( -0.03 %) $ -0.07 Current Price $ 218.29 Key Data Points Market Cap $5.3T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 218.15 - $ 222.00 52wk Range $ 164.27 - $ 236.54 Volume 89.1M Avg Vol 131.8M Gross Margin 74.67% Dividend Yield 0.24%

The company continues to lead in its industry, launching new lines that can handle more compute capacity, such as the recently rolled out Vera Rubin platform, which combines central processing units (CPU) and graphics processing units (GPU) in a supercomputer that's 10 times more efficient at handling complex agentic AI tasks than the previous platform.

Despite its phenomenal performance, including more than doubling revenue year over year in the 2027 fiscal second quarter, Nvidia stock is trading at an attractive valuation of only 14 times forward, 1-year earnings.

2. Alphabet (Google)

Alphabet stock has plunged recently, since the market was disappointed in guidance for high capital expenditures over the next two years, but the company has been unstoppable. Revenue increased 24% year over year in the second quarter, with an 82% increase in Google Cloud, and it also can't meet demand.

The market sees free cash flow turning negative, but management assured investors that it's going to monetize the spend. "Our AI investments are redefining what's possible across every part of our business," CEO Sundar Pichai said.

Expand NASDAQ : GOOG Alphabet Today's Change ( 1.53 %) $ 5.06 Current Price $ 335.45 Key Data Points Market Cap $4.1T Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 332.55 - $ 339.95 52wk Range $ 236.69 - $ 404.47 Volume 15.8M Avg Vol 19.8M Gross Margin 60.94% Dividend Yield 0.26%

There was outstanding growth across the AI platforms. Nine million developers are creating with Google's tools, and its models are processing 22 billion tokens per minute, up from 16 billion last quarter. It launched a creative tool called Omni in May, and by July, there was already a 40% increase in daily active users. Google must invest to be able to handle the increasing workloads.

And Alphabet is so much more than Google. It owns several leading businesses, including Android and YouTube.

Alphabet is also trading at a cheap price, just 22 times forward, 1-year earnings, and it's a great buy right now.

3. American Express

American Express is one of the oldest Dow stocks, having been added in 1982. The credit card network has a unique model targeting high-income consumers, making it more resilient under pressure. It charges an annual fee for most of its cards, and members participate in a highly regarded rewards program that makes it worthwhile for them.

American Express also stands out for its closed-loop system, which means that its own bank provides the credit for its cards, in contrast with Visa and Mastercard, which partner with issuing financial institutions. Its bank brings in lots of cash and net interest income, and the unified model creates a tight, efficient system with strong credit metrics and profitability.

Expand NYSE : AXP American Express Premium Feature Moneyball Superscore 87 /100 Today's Change ( 1.24 %) $ 3.98 Current Price $ 324.69 Key Data Points Market Cap $219B Market cap calculated using publicly traded shares outstanding only. Does not include unlisted, private, or dual-class non-traded shares. Implied market cap may vary. Day's Range $ 322.21 - $ 326.26 52wk Range $ 290.97 - $ 387.49 Volume 1.9M Avg Vol 2.8M Gross Margin 59.74% Dividend Yield 1.09%

American Express has been reporting healthy growth despite inflation, including a 10% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 14% increase in earnings per share (EPS). Cardmember spending increased 9%, the highest in three years, and management raised full-year revenue guidance. However, the company kept EPS guidance steady, and plans to use the extra money to invest for the future.

Like Alphabet, the market didn't like that too much, but it's a great signal for long-term growth, especially because the company has done this before successfully. However, it gives investors a chance to buy in at a lower price. American Express stock trades at only 15 times forward, 1-year earnings, and it's an excellent long-term value play.